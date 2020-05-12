Raiders join online gaming trend as they take on fans
PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 May 2020
Everyone Active Raiders join the online gaming trend as a handful of players take on fans with a game of NHL 20.
Long-serving Jj Pitchley decided to organise a fun event to keep players and fans engaged during the coronavirus pandemic.
A number of players including Sean Barry, Dan Scott, Jacob Ranson, Ethan James, Brandon Ayliffe, Jack Cooper and of course Pitchley took part in the games to give them a feel for game day once again after a long break.
Barry, Ayliffe, Cooper and Pitchley all winning their games to seal an overall 4-3 victory for the Raiders players over the fans.
“It just seemed like with everything going on at the moment that it was a way to stay semi connected to the fans,” Former Bracknell forward Pitchley said.
“I’ve seen a lot of the virtual competitions going on whether it’s on Twitter or any other social media, so thought why not.
“It turned out to be a good laugh and there was some good games to watch.”
Defenceman Barry played as Toronto Maple Leafs and sealed a 9-0 victory over Ted Speller who was Tampa Bay Lightning.
Dan Scott suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Romford under-18s player Ryan Worsell 3-2 in a match where he played as the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Forward Jacob Ranson lost 5-1 to Jack Forecast in a match between Las Vegas Golden Knight and Philadelphia Flyers.
Netminder Ethan James then lost 2-0 to Ryan Goldstone before organiser Jj Pitchley sealed a 9-4 win over Alfie Pavett as Dallas Stars.
Forward Brandon Ayliffe won 9-4 over Dominic Warner as the Chicago Blackhawks.
It was then a clash between two brothers as Jack Cooper racked up a 11-0 win over Charlie Cooper as he played as Vancouver Canucks.
Cooper then remained on and joined up with Jj Pitchley to seal a 2 on 2 victory over defensive duo Dan Scott and Sean Barry.
