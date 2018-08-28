Search

Raiders forward Pitchley hoping to push on in closing weeks of season

PUBLISHED: 19:00 31 January 2019

Raiders forward JJ Pitchley turned 25 this week (pic John Scott)

Raiders forward JJ Pitchley turned 25 this week (pic John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders forward JJ Pitchley is hoping the team can push on when they return from a blank weekend and book a trip to Coventry, writes Lee Power.

Pitchley was on target in an 8-5 win at MK Thunder last Saturday, before Raiders fell to a 6-2 home loss against National League leaders Swindon at Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following day.

And he celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday, having taken his career points tally for the club to 132 (73 goals, 59 assists), saying: “The weekend was mixed emotions and outcomes. In Milton Keynes we started slow and let them run off with a two-goal lead, but come the third period we started to play some good hockey as showed in the end result.

“We scored some good goals and took the points but Sunday was a real tough one. We know how to play against Swindon. They have some added depth and experience in Jonas Hoog since we played them last and we seemed to give them too much respect and took too many silly penalties which cost us.

“We did play some good hockey again, causing them to make mistakes and get us some chances. I feel we didn’t execute on the man advantage which is where games are won and lost in this league.

“It’s been a good month for us and I’m hoping with this weekend off guys who are carrying injuries and aches can rest and we can come back stronger and hungry to win starting February.

“This is the important part of the season before play-offs, gaining confidence for the big push to Coventry.”

As for his own form, the former St Edwards pupil has been pleased to find the net with more regularity, having scored in three of the last four matches.

And Pitchley, with 21 points (16+5) in 35 games so far, after scoring 31 (18+13) in 45 last season, hopes his improved output and confidence can help the club to success.

He added: “Personally it’s been a good few weeks. Getting involved with the offence again is a boost of confidence and when your playing well, with confidence good things happen.

“I’m hoping that can continue and we can get some silverware this campaign.”

