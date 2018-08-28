Ice Hockey: Coach Pitchley unhappy with Raiders loss to Jets

Raiders coach Ben Pitchley (Pic: Nicola Day) Archant

Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley was unhappy with his side’s display in their 7-2 loss to National League Divisoin Two rivals Slough.

Pitchley felt his team gave the visitors too much respect and paid the price, but hopes they will learn the lesson.

He said: “We were second best to everything, loose pucks and 50/50 battles. Our zone coverage was poor and we gave them way too much respect in our zone.

“Puck management wasn;’t good enough and we cannot win games from the penalty box.

“We’re a young team and I probably expect too much from these guys and girls, but we were embarrassed in our own barn and that is something we need to address.”

Having lost 6-4 at home to leaders Chelmsford a week earlier, Raiders find themselves in sixth place with 10 games left.

“We cannot go from playing like we did last week against Chelmsford to rolling over like we did. Our consistency needs to improve,” added Pitchley.

“That being said, Slough took their chances well and played a sound road game.”