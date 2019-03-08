Search

Raiders forward Pitchley keen to be in great shape for next season

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 June 2019

Everyone Active Raiders recent recruit JJ Pitchley has revealed he is working hard to be in the best shape possible ahead of the next season.

The 25-year-old was announced as returning to the club late last week and is already looking forward to the new challenge of playing in the National League next term.

And the forward is also urging the Raiders faithful to continue creating noise at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

"Summer is going well so far, skating a couple of times a week and in the gym near enough everyday to make sure I'm in the best shape possible come September," he said.

"We have a reputation to keep at the sapphire as the loudest and most intimidating rink in the league and I know the gold and blue army wouldn't have it any other way."

The long-serving player insists last season ended a little sour after crashing out of the play-offs in the first round to the Bracknell Bees.

But he says they must pick out the positives including their good run of form during December.

"Last year ended a little sour and has made the summer a little longer but I'm eager to get back into the flow of things and get going come September.

"We had a good run in December and towards the playoffs.

"The end goal of getting to Coventry weekend and getting some silverware hasn't changed and everyone will be on the same page to achieve that.

"The fans helped hugely in big games last year as the atmosphere was unreal.

"Never a quiet game and never stopped cheering us on! So rest up and let's get that going come September again."

