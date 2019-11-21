Search

Raiders forward Piatak is feeling at home in England

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:19 21 November 2019

Raiders import forward Erik Piatak carries the puck up ice (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders import forward Erik Piatak carries the puck up ice (Pic: John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders import forward Erik Piatak revealed England feels like home after settling in nicely since his arrival.

Raiders Erik Piatak celebrates a goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)Raiders Erik Piatak celebrates a goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

The 33-year-old Slovakian native joined Sean Easton's side on October 27, after they decided to part company with Marek Malinsky in a bid to improve their form in the National League.

The centreman, who has spent time at Guildford Flames and Peterborough Phantoms in the past, is now finding his feet at his new club as he netted three times over the weekend to help them bag three points.

Raiders sealed a 6-2 victory over Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday evening, with Piatak nabbing two of the goals.

But they then suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Basingstoke Bison the following night at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre after playing out a 3-3 draw.

"I like England, I'm here every year, as my parents live here and I have a lot of friends, so it feels like my home," Piatak said.

"It feels really good to be here, even though there is a lot of age difference between myself and most of the players, but I think we have a good mix of players who know how to play hockey."

He added: "It's a really good bunch in the changing room, there is a lot of fun, and I'm really enjoying it."

The experienced forward had plenty of praise for the entire squad after their efforts on the weekend.

"I'm looking forward to scoring goals for the team and helping out," he added.

"Every player did a good job on the weekend and we're very glad to have picked up three points, even though we know it could have been all four points."

Piatak also joked that it was his new Bauer stick which helped him find the back of the net at the weekend.

"Finally I've started to understand where the net is with my new Bauer stick!" he chuckled.

Raiders can also beat anyone on their day if they play as a unit, insisted the power forward after two positive performances on the weekend.

"When we put our hearts into the game, we can be a strong team and we can beat anyone in the league," he said.

