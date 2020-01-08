Raiders Baldock says it was a great way to bounce back with a win over Leeds Chiefs

Raiders forward Ollie Baldock slots a shot past Leeds goalie Sam Gospel (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Ollie Baldock says it was a great way to bounce back from a heavy defeat with a vital win over Leeds Chiefs.

Raiders Blahoslav Novak battles with Leeds forward Steven Moore (Pic: John Scott) Raiders Blahoslav Novak battles with Leeds forward Steven Moore (Pic: John Scott)

Sean Easton's men suffered a 9-2 defeat to second-place Swindon Wildcats away from home on Saturday night before returning home to pick up a high-scoring 10-6 victory over Sam Zajac's Chiefs to restore their place in the play-off places.

Raiders had many different goal scorers chipping in across the two matches with Brandon Ayliffe and Jacob Ranson netting against the Wildcats.

Blahoslav Novak, Lukas Saldkovsky and Jake Sylvester all netted braces against Leeds while Erik Piatak, Ayliffe, Ranson and Baldock himself all found the net as well.

"It was a great way to bounce back from a tough night in Swindon, with bodies missing it showed great determination and depth to get that result on Sunday," the 21-year-old said.

"Beating Leeds was crucial for us as a team to ensure we are continuing to push for that playoff spot.

"It was a great confidence booster and an even better platform to build on for the many games ahead.

"It was also great for some of the boys to get some self confidence back and also for the team to show that we can be a big scoring threat."

The centre man did admit he feels they must be stronger defensively and stop conceding so many goals to ensure they can bag a place in the National League play-offs.

"We performed well offensively on the Sunday, but conceding 15 goals over the weekend isn't good enough.

"We have to be better defensively otherwise we will struggle to maintain our playoff position."

Baldock has been producing points of a more regular basis in recent weeks including a goal and two assists in the Chiefs win.

But the forward played down his form and believes it is just much-needed self confidence he is now discovering.

"I wouldn't say found my form but I am slowly finding it, with some goals and assists over the last few weekends, I am finding that much needed self confidence.

"I hope to continue pushing forward to find my and our form individually and as a team."