Raiders defenceman Lascenko insists they shouldn't care who they come up against

Olegs Lascenko celebrates one of his two goals against MK Lightning (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Olegs Lascenko believes they shouldn't be concerned about who they come up against in the final months of the season.

The Raiders welcome play-off chasing rivals Bracknell Bees to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) before travelling to Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday.

They currently sit eighth in the National League, just one point above Doug Shepherd's Bees meaning it a massive game for both sides.

But Latvian-born Lascenko insists it doesn't matter who is in front of them and they should be trying to win each time they step on the ice.

"I look forward to every match, no matter what team it is, especially home games, as it is very important to show good performance in front of our home fans," said Lascenko.

"There aren't many games left and I think we shouldn't look at who it is we are playing, whether it's Bees or Peterborough Phantoms, we need to win all the games and I think we are capable of that."

The 22-year-old played for the Bees in the 2016/17 season when they play in the now defunct English Premier League (EPL) and picked up 18 points before returning to home-town Raiders the following season.

But the majority of his team-mates from that season have since also left the Bees, other than James Galazzi, Harvey Stead and Josh Smith.

Raiders then face Lightning, who they beat 6-4 on home ice last weekend, but Lascenko knows it will be tough at their rink.

"Playing Milton Keynes away will be tough, but I think if we stick to the plan and all play as one, we will put in a good performance," he said.

The defenceman played a big part in that victory as he netted twice, but he was keen to play down his own goals and focus on the important win.

"It felt good to find the back of the net again, especially in an important game like that, but most importantly was the fact we won," he said.

"Everyone played very good and we played as a team."