Novak pleased with Raiders win over Bison but feels they didn’t perform in Swindon

Raiders forward Blahoslav Novak protects the puck from Bison defenceman Tom Ralph (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Blahoslav Novak was pleased to bounce back from Swindon Wildcats defeat with a win over Basingstoke Bison.

Raiders Blahoslav Novak taking a face-off (Pic: John Scott) Raiders Blahoslav Novak taking a face-off (Pic: John Scott)

The Raiders fell to a heavy 6-1 defeat to the current league leaders at the Link Centre on Saturday before picking up a 3-2 victory over Ashley Tait’s Bison at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night.

And the Slovakian native believes it was vital that they responded so quickly after putting together a poor display on the Saturday.

“We approached Sunday’s game against Basingstoke completely different,” the 25-year-old said.

“We talked after tough loss to Swindon about what we needed to improve.

“We knew that they’re a fast team and that we couldn’t afford to switch off like we did the night before.

“That’s exactly what we did and it was a solid team performance from the goalie P head (Michael Gray) who made so many saves, to the defence, which was solid again.”

The former Telford Tigers centre says they cost themselves any chance of a result at Swindon due to their poor first period.

“In Swindon we started slow, not ready to challenge them, they punished us from the first minute because of that.

“Against teams like Swindon you can’t have a second off, let alone the whole first period.

“I think everyone knew that we could give more and after that first period we started to play how we should have from the puck drop.”

Novak says they knew it was going to be a tough weekend and should have been more prepared – despite picking up two of a possible four points.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy weekend, they’re two good teams both above us in the table.

“We want to close the gap between us and the top four teams, and try jump up a place, so we need to get points this weekend.”

Raiders have five games left this campaign and the former Chelmsford junior believes it’s important to build on their latest win over Bison.

“It’s important to build on this win, we want to carry on until the end, as i mentioned, we want to try climb the table or at least catch up with the top four.”