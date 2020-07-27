Romford Junior Raiders net new goalie

Former Bracknell Hornets goalie Tom Annetts has joined Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have pulled off a huge signing by securing the services of the much sought after goalie Tom Annetts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With Bracknell Hornets not involved in National League Division One next season, following the closure of their rink, Raiders acted quickly to snap up Annetts for their starting position.

And with a few offers on the table, the pull of playing at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, mentoring younger goalies in the club’s junior programme, was too good to turn down.

Annetts said: “I’m excited to be joining the club and getting back on the ice after the longest summer ever.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and working with the younger goalies coming through the programme, continuing the great work that has already been carried out by the club’s coaches.

“Big thanks to Ben Pitchley for giving me the opportunity to join this programme. I’m looking forward to helping our young team continue with the development pathway already in place at the club.”

The 33-year-old Annetts had a save percentage of 892 last season for the Hornets and head coach Ben Pitchley added: “Being able to bring in a player of Tom’s standard is only going to improve the team and his pedigree as a goalie is going to be great for our younger goalies to learn from.

“With everything that has happened in Bracknell over the past two months, it would’ve been easy for me to have contacted Tom as soon as we knew there were problems.

“However, after being involved with the programme over there when I first left Romford, it’s something I could never have done.”

Annetts will wear the number 95 jersey for Raiders and his shirts are available for sponsorship. The club are set to make an even bigger announcement on Friday.