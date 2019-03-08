Raiders must look in mirror after disappointing double defeat says forward Ranson

Raiders forward Jacob Ranson (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jacob Ranson says they must look in the mirror after a disappointing weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Romford-based outfit fell to a 5-3 home defeat against Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday, before a heavy 10-1 thrashing at Peterborough Phantoms the following night.

And those results meant Sean Easton's men slipped out of the play-off places into ninth in the National League table..

Ranson said: "Each and every player must now look in the mirror and start doing the role that were tasked to do.

"We have to perform better than that, show more passion, and pride for the Raiders logo."

Sheffield took 26 minutes of penalties at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, allowing Raiders to have a number of powerplay opportunities.

But they only managed to capitalise once through defenceman Dan Scott.

Jake Sylvester netted an even strength goal, while Erik Piatak scored while Raiders were shorthanded, and 24-year-old Ranson added: "It's not good enough from us to have that many powerplay opportunities and not capitalise more than once.

You may also want to watch:

"We need more shots and more traffic, as the goalies in this league are going to save it if they can see it."

Raiders endured a long night 24 hours later as the Phantoms put them to the sword, with Sylvester claiming their only goal.

And former Streatham forward Ranson insists they must get back to being a hard-working team, adding: "Peterborough are a good team, but have played the same style and system for years now under Slava (Koulikov).

"We should know how to play against them and compete in these games.

"We can't give up when things get tough, we must learn from mistakes and cut them out.

"Raiders have never been a team that throws the towel in, so we can't do that again, and must play a hard working game."

Raiders are set to visit Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday, having lost 4-3 when the two sides met in Romford last month.

And they return to their own ice to play host to Basingstoke Bison on Sunday (5.15pm), having had mixed results in two previous clashes.

Raiders won 8-3 when Bison visited back in late September, but lost 4-2 in the return meeting in Hampshire three weeks later.