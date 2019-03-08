Raiders mourn loss of former forward Sporina
PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 March 2019
Archant
Raiders are in mourning after former forward Andrej Sporina passed away at the age of 38 earlier this week.
The Slovakian spent three years as a Raider and was a huge fan favourite during his time at the old Romford ice rink Rom Valley Way.
The club received a message that he had lost a relatively short battle with illness on Monday.
He made his Raiders debut on December 2, 2006 against Peterborough Phantoms – picking up an assist – and bagged his first goal the following night against the Guildford Flames, who are now playing in the Elite League.
Sporina went on to make a total of 131 appearances in a gold and blue jersey, scoring 78 goals, and 125 assists for a total of 203 points.
The former HC VTJ Telvis Topoicany forward was the club’s top point’s scorer in the 2007/08 season with 90 points.
A club statement said: “We offer our sincere condolences to his family and wish him a peaceful rest from his recent health issues.”