Raiders mourn loss of former forward Sporina

Andrej Sporina celebrating a goal against Essex rivals Chelmsford Chieftains (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Raiders are in mourning after former forward Andrej Sporina passed away at the age of 38 earlier this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrej Sporina in action against Guildford Flames (Pic: John Scott) Andrej Sporina in action against Guildford Flames (Pic: John Scott)

The Slovakian spent three years as a Raider and was a huge fan favourite during his time at the old Romford ice rink Rom Valley Way.

The club received a message that he had lost a relatively short battle with illness on Monday.

He made his Raiders debut on December 2, 2006 against Peterborough Phantoms – picking up an assist – and bagged his first goal the following night against the Guildford Flames, who are now playing in the Elite League.

Sporina went on to make a total of 131 appearances in a gold and blue jersey, scoring 78 goals, and 125 assists for a total of 203 points.

The former HC VTJ Telvis Topoicany forward was the club’s top point’s scorer in the 2007/08 season with 90 points.

A club statement said: “We offer our sincere condolences to his family and wish him a peaceful rest from his recent health issues.”