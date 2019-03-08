Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Raiders mourn loss of former forward Sporina

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 March 2019

Andrej Sporina celebrating a goal against Essex rivals Chelmsford Chieftains (Pic: John Scott)

Andrej Sporina celebrating a goal against Essex rivals Chelmsford Chieftains (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Raiders are in mourning after former forward Andrej Sporina passed away at the age of 38 earlier this week.

Andrej Sporina in action against Guildford Flames (Pic: John Scott)Andrej Sporina in action against Guildford Flames (Pic: John Scott)

The Slovakian spent three years as a Raider and was a huge fan favourite during his time at the old Romford ice rink Rom Valley Way.

The club received a message that he had lost a relatively short battle with illness on Monday.

He made his Raiders debut on December 2, 2006 against Peterborough Phantoms – picking up an assist – and bagged his first goal the following night against the Guildford Flames, who are now playing in the Elite League.

Sporina went on to make a total of 131 appearances in a gold and blue jersey, scoring 78 goals, and 125 assists for a total of 203 points.

The former HC VTJ Telvis Topoicany forward was the club’s top point’s scorer in the 2007/08 season with 90 points.

A club statement said: “We offer our sincere condolences to his family and wish him a peaceful rest from his recent health issues.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Harold Hill armed robber who threatened shop staff with machete jailed for 10 years

Danny Wrenn, previously of Saddleworth Road, Harold Hill, has been sent to prison for 10 years. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Harold Hill armed robber who threatened shop staff with machete jailed for 10 years

Danny Wrenn, previously of Saddleworth Road, Harold Hill, has been sent to prison for 10 years. Photo: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders mourn loss of former forward Sporina

Andrej Sporina celebrating a goal against Essex rivals Chelmsford Chieftains (Pic: John Scott)

Wigham believes Romford squad can secure play-off spot

Romford & Gidea Park's Barney Savill tackles a Woodford rival (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Havering 90 Joggers members set new bests at Brentwood half-marathon

Havering 90 Joggers at the Brentwood half marathon (pic: H90J)

Emerson Park Academy bag Essex Cup under-12 honours in a penalty shoot-out drama

Emerson Park Academy team celebrate their victory (Pic: Nick Reynolds)

Wildheart claims first pro title with win over Benyoub

Lucy Wildheart celebrates her win
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists