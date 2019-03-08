Raiders bolster squad with five more additions

Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have bolstered their squad with five more additions ahead of the 2019/20 National Ice Hockey League South One season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders defenceman Matthew Hamilton looks on (Pic: Nicola Day) Raiders defenceman Matthew Hamilton looks on (Pic: Nicola Day)

Head coach Ben Pitchley has signed up forwards Tommy Huggett, Matt Brown and Elliott Davies as well as defenceman Donald Campbell and Matthew Hamilton.

Last season's top point scorer Huggett made 26 appearances, finding the net 26 times and adding a further 21 assists for a total of 49 points.

And the 17-year-old is delighted to be back in the gold and blue for a second consecutive season.

"I'm really happy to be back playing in Romford, and looking forward to being up against the other teams that we will now be playing in the new league."

Also returning to the roster is experienced forward Brown who returns for his second consecutive season.

The 35-year-old started his hockey career as a Romford junior and is pleased to remain at the club.

"I'm very excited to be back representing Romford and to be playing at the NIHL1 level at my grand age.

"This coming season will be a greater test for us all as the speed, skill level and brains will be higher however, after last season I can't explain how proud I was on how well we did and what we achieved as a new team.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm confident we will continue to grow and shock the opposition and not be taken likely."

Former Romford junior Hamilton also returns and knows it's going to be a tough year ahead.

"Playing against the old NIHL1 teams that have dropped down is going to be a good test for all of us, and I'm looking forward to it."

Campbell, 21, is a new face to the team joining from rivals Chelmsford Chieftains.

The defenceman, who has spent his entire career in Chelmsford, is now looking to develop his game in Romford.

Raiders have also bagged the signature of 19-year-old forward Elliott Davies from Haringey Huskies.

The youngster has had spells in Chelmsford and the OHA programme in Canada prior to his time at the Huskies.

"Elliott just turned up at last Wednesday's session and put himself out there," Coach Pitchley said.

"He's a smooth skating forward, and is going to be expected to bring a lot of energy to the line up."

Romford Junior Raiders now have 16 players signed for the upcoming season, with a few more to come, including two imports.

The next announcement is on Monday evening.