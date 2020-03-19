Raiders’ Scott says National League was a ‘huge success’

Raiders after what proved to be their last home fixture of the season (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders CEO John Scott has dubbed the inaugural season of the National League as a huge success for everyone involved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Romford-based club opted to join the newly-formed league in the summer to perform at the highest level they possibly could.

Although most assumed the season would be a struggle for head coach Sean Easton and his side they proved they could compete with any team at this level across the season.

The season has been suspended until May 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak after the EIHA came to that agreement on Monday evening.

“As a new entity the NIHL National League has been a resounding success,” said Scott. “More so than I suspect anyone involved could have anticipated. We have had lowly teams beating league leaders on several occasions and the final placings at the top and bottom only being known in the final weekend.

“There have genuinely been some shock results and the Raiders have often been behind them, at both ends of the scale.”

You may also want to watch:

Owners from around the league have been constantly meeting up throughout the season to keep on top of things and Scott praised the impact that has had on the league’s competiveness.

“In league management the team owners group is heralding a new era of cooperation both between themselves and with the sport’s governing body and if we can just get the country healthy again the sports health will follow suit next season,” he said.

“Winning at all costs is being substituted for competing at all levels and the beneficiaries are those in the stands that prefer competitive games.”

The CEO was also keen to thank his coaching staff of Easton and Alan Blyth for their impact this season and knows they are already planning for next season.

“The coaching team headed by Sean have done another great job building the team, keeping them bonded and crafting the improvements,” he added.

“Working with bodies missing whilst scouting for suitable additions and keeping the team affairs under control in the room and on the pad is no mean feat and there can be few that would achieve what he has.

“Well done Sean and well done in what is already underway for next season.”