Cooper ‘shocked’ to win Raiders defenceman of the year

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 May 2020

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper (pic John Scott)

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper (pic John Scott)

Archant

Defenceman of the year Jack Cooper was ‘shocked’ to bag award but is delighted to see his game improve throughout last season.

The 23-year-old has also agreed to return to the gold and blue for a seventh consecutive season.

And the former Romford junior says it’s his home and the team he always wanted to play for growing up.

“It’s a honour to win the award, I was shocked that I got it to be honest,” Cooper admitted.

“It’s great to win it though as it shows that I’ve improved as a player. I feel like I had one of my best seasons in the gold and blue but there is still much to improve on and learn and I aim to become a better player still.”

He added: “100 per cent, Romford is my home. It’s my childhood club and was the team that I grew up wanting to play for.”

The former Haringey defenceman made 51 appearances, picking up one goal and four assists for a total of five points, but more importantly in some solid defensive displays.

Cooper set a club record of 157 consecutive appearances for the Raiders prior to missing the clash against Basingstoke Bison in February, a feat that dated back to December, 2016.

He now sits at a total of 256 appearances, with three goals and 34 assists to his name for a tally of 37 points in total.

But with the season cut short it was disappointing for the Raiders who were hoping to claw their way into the play-offs and cause an upset.

“I feel there was still so much to play for, we still had the playoff battle and I think we would of made playoffs and who knows, we might of gone all the way!

“I’m very excited to get going again, I think everyone will be, and i can’t wait to see what our team can do next year.”

While most have been stuck indoors during the current coronavirus pandemic, Cooper is still out and about with work, and says thing aren’t all too different right now.

“I’m still currently working, so everything is the same for me pretty much just less traffic on the roads, which is a plus.”

Mercury Mall appeals after theft of charity coin spinner

Romford's Mercury Mall is appealing after two thieves steal the coin spinner which was collecting money for Saint Francis Hospice and First Step charities. Picture: The Mercury Mall

Heritage: Romford curate proved little people can make a big impact

The Round Church, Cambridge. Richard Faulkner was its vicar as well as being vicar of Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps

There With You: Pupils make visors for hospital, hospice and care home

The Elutec pupils with their visors. Picture: Elutec

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

Romford South has the highest percentage of coronavirus-related deaths in Havering

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Cooper 'shocked' to win Raiders defenceman of the year

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper (pic John Scott)

West Ham goalkeeper David Martin delighted to be at his boyhood club

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin replaces Lukasz Fabianski after his injury during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to vote on return to training

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Hammers chef helping Compassion London charity

West Ham chef Edd Nicell has been volunteering for Compassion London during the coronavirus pandemic
