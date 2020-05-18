Cooper ‘shocked’ to win Raiders defenceman of the year

Defenceman of the year Jack Cooper was ‘shocked’ to bag award but is delighted to see his game improve throughout last season.

The 23-year-old has also agreed to return to the gold and blue for a seventh consecutive season.

And the former Romford junior says it’s his home and the team he always wanted to play for growing up.

“It’s a honour to win the award, I was shocked that I got it to be honest,” Cooper admitted.

“It’s great to win it though as it shows that I’ve improved as a player. I feel like I had one of my best seasons in the gold and blue but there is still much to improve on and learn and I aim to become a better player still.”

He added: “100 per cent, Romford is my home. It’s my childhood club and was the team that I grew up wanting to play for.”

The former Haringey defenceman made 51 appearances, picking up one goal and four assists for a total of five points, but more importantly in some solid defensive displays.

Cooper set a club record of 157 consecutive appearances for the Raiders prior to missing the clash against Basingstoke Bison in February, a feat that dated back to December, 2016.

He now sits at a total of 256 appearances, with three goals and 34 assists to his name for a tally of 37 points in total.

But with the season cut short it was disappointing for the Raiders who were hoping to claw their way into the play-offs and cause an upset.

“I feel there was still so much to play for, we still had the playoff battle and I think we would of made playoffs and who knows, we might of gone all the way!

“I’m very excited to get going again, I think everyone will be, and i can’t wait to see what our team can do next year.”

While most have been stuck indoors during the current coronavirus pandemic, Cooper is still out and about with work, and says thing aren’t all too different right now.

“I’m still currently working, so everything is the same for me pretty much just less traffic on the roads, which is a plus.”