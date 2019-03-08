Raiders import new forward Piatak

Everyone Active Raiders have announced Slovakian forward Erik Piatak as their new import and will give him his debut at Bracknell Bees on Sunday.

The experienced Piatak, 33, joins the Romford club following the release of Marek Malinsky, having been playing most recently in Hungary.

It will be his third spell in British ice hockey, having scored 75 points (32 goals, 45 assists) in 51 league games for Peterborough Phantoms in 2013/14 and 28 points (14+14) in 28 games for Guildofrd Flames in 2015/16.

And Raiders coach Sean Easton is delighted to get his man, saying: "Erik has played in top leagues around the world and his maturity and leadership will help our squad enormously.

"In his previous EPL season he was the go-to guy putting up impressive points with his direct and powerful play.

"Having seen him skate he looks impressive and is ready to go for this Sunday's game in Bracknell."

Piatak added: "I was here in the summer discussing the team and looking at the rink and I am pleased that I can finally get to play here.

"I have been here for two previous seasons and know what to expect and am looking forward to the new challenge.

"I'm convinced I can help Raiders with their performances and look forward to helping the team and the fans look good for the end of a great season."

Piatak has played the majority of his career in his native Slovakia, scoring 79 points in 315 games in the top tier, primarily for JK SKP Poprad, where he came through the junior ranks.

He also played for HS Kosice, HK Nitra and MsHK Zilina in the top flight, while adding 193 points in 171 games in Slovakia 2, winning titles with HC46 Bardejov in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Piatak also played senior hockey in France, Kazakhstan and Hungary, as well as the World Under-18 and Under-20 Championships.