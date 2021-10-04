Raiders sting Bees, but cut down by Knights

Published: 9:08 AM October 4, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders sealed a comfortable 6-3 victory over Bees IHC to bag their first home victory of the Autumn Cup.

Braces from Jake Sylvester, Rio Grinell-Parke as well as goals from captain Aaron Connolly and Erik Piatak sealed the points for Sean Easton’s men despite a slighty nervy finish.

The hosts got off to a dream start as Sylvester picked out the back of the net following a pass from defenceman Callum Wells.

Bees levelled the score in the 10th minute of play thanks to Josh Smith, but Raiders restored their lead before the break with Connolly beating Adam Goss to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

Early in the second period Piatak made it 3-1 before Sylvester grabbed his second of the match on the powerplay as they headed into the third period with a 4-1 lead.

A minute after the restart Grinell-Parke deflected home a Wells shot from the point to give the Raiders a commanding 5-1 lead.

Bayley Harewood clawed one back for the Bees with 11 minutes left to play but just over a minute later Grinell-Parke was on the score sheet once again to make it 6-2 with less than 10 minutes to go.

The visitors refused to give up and scored a consolation goal through Juha Lindgren with just minutes left as Raiders sealed a 6-3 win.

The following night they suffered a heavy 10-4 defeat away to leaders Leeds Knights with a short bench.

Ethan Hehir rightly opened his goalscoring account for the season with a hat-trick, with a brace from Brandon Whistle, and goals from Cole Shudra, Kieran Brown and Adam Barnes all increasing their respective tallies.

Jake Sylvester, Aaron Connolly, JJ Pitchley and Erik Piatak were on the score sheet for the Raiders.