Mixed fortunes as Raiders seal Bison win but fall short to Phantoms

Published: 8:30 AM September 27, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders enjoyed mixed fortunes as they seal an overtime victory over Basingstoke Bison before falling short at home to Peterborough Phantoms.

Head coach Sean Easton and his side sealed their first win of the new season as captain Aaron Connolly found the back of the net in overtime against his former club.

Forward Jake Sylvester fired through traffic after a good link up play between Dan Scott and Erik Piatak on the powerplay to give Raiders a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester on the puck against Peterborough Phantoms - Credit: John Scott

Bison were level a minute later as Canadian import Alex Roberts took the pass, raced in and lasered a shot low into the bottom corner.

Raiders restored their lead shortly after as Piatak found Tommy Huggett stretching high as they hit Bison on the break where he fired past Alex Mettam.

You may also want to watch:

Youngster Huggett was then hooked back by Liam Morris as he got in behind the defence which saw the visitors awarded a penalty shot which Aaron Connolly stepped up to take, but he couldn't find a way past Mettam.

The captain did however crash the puck home in the 17th minute of play as Dan Scott picked him out in the slot on a 4 on 4.

Early in the second period the puck came loose from a corner where Bison defenceman Brendan Baird was in space and he picked out the top corner 38 seconds in.

Roberts found Zack Milton in the slot for the quick release and it beats Brad Windebank to level the score at 3-3 in the 25th minute.

It was a cagey end to the match as both sides look to remain defensively solid which saw them force the game into overtime.

Raiders captain Connolly drew Mettam out of his net and slid the puck home with just 20 seconds left in the overtime period to seal the win for his side.

Raiders fell to a 4-2 defeat to Peterborough Phantoms at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre the following night.

Erik Piatak put the Raiders ahead with five minutes played, prodding home a rebound after Jake Sylvester’s initial shot was saved by Jordan Marr.

It took the Phantoms just 42 seconds to get level after Glenn Billing tipped a Callum Buglass blue line effort into the back of the net.

The Raiders went back in front in the first minute of the second period, as Piatak this time found Sylvester to score on the power play for the home side.

Raiders defenceman Sean Barry battles for the puck against Peterborough Phantoms - Credit: John Scott

Will Weldon got the Phantoms on level terms with 23:08 played after skating out from behind the goal and finding a gap to score in from an almost impossible angle.

Morgan Clarke-Pizzo netted with a smart finish on the power play after good work from Corey McEwen and Luc Johnson.

The points were sealed by Billing, who collected his second of the night after good work from Padelek late on in the contest.