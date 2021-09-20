Raiders put in a spirited effort as they suffer OT loss to MK and defeat to Sheffield

Published: 7:53 AM September 20, 2021

Short benched Everyone Active Raiders put in a spirited effort to take Milton Keynes Lightning to overtime before falling short against Sheffield Steeldogs.



Head coach Sean Easton and his side lost 4-3 in overtime to Lightning away from home on Saturday despite having a two goal lead.



MK were caught out when Jack Cooper fed Slovakian forward Erik Piatak to go one on one with netminder Brandon Stones and fire past him in the 13th minute of play.

Raiders Erik Piatak on the puck against Sheffield Steeldogs - Credit: John Scott





Captain Aaron Connolly then doubled their lead just 13 seconds into the second period.



Eight minutes later MK reduced the score line as Sam Talbot found the back of the net to make for an interesting third period.



Talbot grabbed his second of game eight minutes into the third period to level the score at 2-2.



Raiders called a timeout, obviously aware of the danger, and it produced another go ahead goal as Jake Sylvester’s shot just trickled over the line with Jacob Ranson rushing to the net to make sure.



Lightning were not finished yet though and it was a case of third time lucky for Chamberlain when he shot over James’ shoulder for the equaliser with with just over two minutes left to go, having shot wide twice shortly before.



At 3-3 the game required overtime with Norris finishing off with a great strike to secure the win.



The Raiders fell short with a narrow 3-1 defeat on home ice to the Sheffield Steeldogs the following night.

Raiders in action against Sheffield Steeldogs at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott





The play was fairly even during the opening period but the Dogs had taken more shots on goal.



With time running out in the period, Lee Bonner created confusion and Sam Towner scored to put the Steeldogs 1-0 up.



Into the second period, Raiders equalised after 40 seconds, as captain Aaron Connolly picked out the back of the net on the rush as youngster Tommy Huggett laid it off to him.



The hosts were starting to have more of the puck.



A good couple of minutes offence at the end of the period for the Raiders, with Dmtri Zimozdra smothering the danger. 1-1 at the end of the second.



Nathan Ripley showed a clean pair of heels to his marker out on the ice and sent a shot past Ethan James to make it 2-1 with 5:57 on the clock.

A goal mouth scramble between Raiders and Sheffield Steeldogs - Credit: John Scott





With just around the minute remaining, the Raiders decided to take their time out.

Play resumed and with 58 seconds on the clock the Steeldogs added a third goal, Bonner with the goal.

