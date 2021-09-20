News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Raiders put in a spirited effort as they suffer OT loss to MK and defeat to Sheffield

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:53 AM September 20, 2021   
Raiders captain Aaron Connolly drives the puck into the zone against Sheffield Steeldogs

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly drives the puck into the zone against Sheffield Steeldogs - Credit: John Scott

Short benched Everyone Active Raiders put in a spirited effort to take Milton Keynes Lightning to overtime before falling short against Sheffield Steeldogs.

Head coach Sean Easton and his side lost 4-3 in overtime to Lightning away from home on Saturday despite having a two goal lead.

MK were caught out when Jack Cooper fed Slovakian forward Erik Piatak to go one on one with netminder Brandon Stones and fire past him in the 13th minute of play.

Raiders Erik Piatak on the puck against Sheffield Steeldogs

Raiders Erik Piatak on the puck against Sheffield Steeldogs - Credit: John Scott



Captain Aaron Connolly then doubled their lead just 13 seconds into the second period.

Eight minutes later MK reduced the score line as Sam Talbot found the back of the net to make for an interesting third period.

Talbot grabbed his second of game eight minutes into the third period to level the score at 2-2.

Raiders called a timeout, obviously aware of the danger, and it produced another go ahead goal as Jake Sylvester’s shot just trickled over the line with Jacob Ranson rushing to the net to make sure.

Lightning were not finished yet though and it was a case of third time lucky for Chamberlain when he shot over James’ shoulder for the equaliser with with just over two minutes left  to go, having shot wide twice shortly before.

At 3-3 the game required overtime with Norris finishing off with a great strike to secure the win.

The Raiders fell short with a narrow 3-1 defeat on home ice to the Sheffield Steeldogs the following night.

Raiders in action against Sheffield Steeldogs at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre

Raiders in action against Sheffield Steeldogs at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott



The play was fairly even during the opening period but the Dogs had taken more shots on goal.

With time running out in the period, Lee Bonner created confusion and Sam Towner scored to put the Steeldogs 1-0 up.

Into the second period, Raiders equalised after 40 seconds, as captain Aaron Connolly picked out the back of the net on the rush as youngster Tommy Huggett laid it off to him.

The hosts were starting to have more of the puck.

A good couple of minutes offence at the end of the period for the Raiders, with Dmtri Zimozdra smothering the danger. 1-1 at the end of the second.

Nathan Ripley showed a clean pair of heels to his marker out on the ice and sent a shot past Ethan James to make it 2-1 with 5:57 on the clock.

A goal mouth scramble between Raiders and Sheffield Steeldogs

A goal mouth scramble between Raiders and Sheffield Steeldogs - Credit: John Scott



With just around the minute remaining, the Raiders decided to take their time out. 

Play resumed and with 58 seconds on the clock the Steeldogs added a third goal, Bonner with the goal.
 

You may also want to watch:

Ice Hockey
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch pub licensing meeting postponed due to email

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Liberty Shopping Centre. Photo: Google Maps

Planning and Development

New salon and spa planned for Romford shopping centre

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY OCTOBER 3 EDITORIAL USE ONLY George Roberts from Hertfordshire tries the

Food

New Taco Bell restaurant to open in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture:

Queen's Hospital

Inquest: 'Gentle giant' driven on van's floor with serious head injury

Josh Mellor, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon