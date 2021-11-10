News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Raiders looking to get back into 'groove' after defeat at home

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:30 PM November 10, 2021
Updated: 2:04 PM November 10, 2021
Raiders captain Aaron Connolly goes for goal against Sheffield Steeldogs

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly goes for goal against Sheffield Steeldogs - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly knows they must find their "groove" once again as they face two of the league’s front-runners. 

Head coach Sean Easton and his side will make the long trip to face Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday (7.30pm) before welcoming Swindon Wildcats the following night (5.15pm). 

Raiders currently sit fourth in the National League behind leaders Steeldogs and third-placed Wildcats. 

“We are fourth in the league but both the teams we face this weekend are above us so we need to find our groove again,” Connolly said. 

“We have a sour taste in our mouth from our performance against Sheffield last week and we will be looking to put that right before heading back to the Sapphire on Sunday. 

You may also want to watch:

“As aforementioned, it’s been a relatively good start in terms of league standings but we set high standards of ourselves, hence why we aren’t resting on our laurels and have been disappointed with recent performances.” 

Raiders defenceman Tom Relf in action against his former club Sheffield Steeldogs

Raiders defenceman Tom Relf in action against his former club Sheffield Steeldogs - Credit: John Scott

Raiders could be boosted by the return of the likes of Erik Piatak, Lukas Sladkovsky, Rio Grinell-Parke and Callum Wells. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Romford M&S Backstreet Boys TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times
  2. 2 Multi-million pound community health hub gets council approval
  3. 3 21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London
  1. 4 Daggers fan 'stable' after suffering fit at FA Cup tie
  2. 5 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
  3. 6 Assembly member Keith Prince reveals bid to become Havering councillor
  4. 7 Unvaccinated pregnant patients 'delivering early due to severity of Covid', doctor reports
  5. 8 60 years since British Railways ran out of steam on Fenchurch Street line
  6. 9 Wendy’s Romford set to open soon as it nears completion
  7. 10 Daggers fan thankful for quick response after seizure at FA Cup tie

“It will undoubtedly help getting some bodies back, but us being short the last few weeks isn’t an excuse.  

“Ultimately, there is only five players on the ice at any one given time so we have to look at ourselves for recent performances.” 

Raiders suffered a 5-2 defeat to Sheffield Steeldogs on home ice on the weekend, much to the disappointment of captain Connolly. 

“We weren't good enough, it’s as simple as that. I thought it was our poorest performance so far this season to be honest.  

“If it wasn’t for Ethan James in goal I think the score line could have been a lot worse. 

“There is definitely an element of coming away from what made us successful, however, if you look at the bigger picture it’s a highly competitive league and after eight games we still remain in fourth place.  

“We just need to go back to doing the simple things right and limit our mistakes and I genuinely think we will be ok.” 

Ice Hockey
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Owner outside Kervan Saray

Harold Hill restaurant recognised as 'best takeaway in London' with award

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Talk of the town

Video

Star in the making: Boy goes viral after singing Motown classics in Spain

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Romford woman tells story of Doctor Savage drugs gang

Investigations | Special Report

'My neighbour's flat is a drug gang's hideout - but nobody will help me'

Charles Thomson

person
A district line tube train in London.

Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon