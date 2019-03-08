Search

Raiders sink Pirates

PUBLISHED: 11:31 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 06 October 2019

Raiders Lukas Sladkovsky celebrates his goal with team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders Lukas Sladkovsky celebrates his goal with team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

National League: Hull Pirates 1 Raiders 2

A goalmouth scramble in the match between Hull Pirates and Raiders (Pic: John Scott)A goalmouth scramble in the match between Hull Pirates and Raiders (Pic: John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders shocked the National League as they sealed a 2-1 victory away home at title favourites Hull Pirates.

Goals from Blahoslav Novak and Lukas Sladkovsky sealed the two points and handed the Pirates their first defeat since January, 6, 2019 at the Hull Arena.

The visitors pressed hard to start the match with a couple hard shifts eventually forcing Matt Davies into taking a hooking a minute and 24 seconds into the match.

Raiders capitalised on the man advantage as Slovakian-native Novak slotted home with assists going to debutant Marek Malinsky and defenceman Ross Connolly.

Lukas Sladkovsky went sent to the penalty box for slashing in the ninth minute but the Raiders held firm and killed off the penalty.

They had to kill off another penalty shortly after as Olegs Lascenko was sent to the box for hooking in the 15th minute.

They took a 1-0 lead into the first period break before Pirates player/coach Jason Hewitt was handed a slashing penalty 14 seconds into the second period.

Raiders moved the puck and searched for a second but couldn't find the net.

Forward Mason Webster was called for charging in the 30th minute but Raiders once again killed off the penalty.

Just before the end of the second period centreman Matt Davies was called for a face-off violation.

The Pirates killed off the penalty but winger Lee Bonner then went to the box for slashing and Raiders doubled their lead with another powerplay goal.

Slovakian Sladkovsky netted an unassisted goal in the 41st minute.

Novak was called for roughing in the 45th minute before the powerplay didn't last long for the hosts as Hewitt was called for cross-checking shortly after to make it 4 on 4.

In the 50th minute Hull clawed one back as Sam Towner bobbled a short on goal that went through a screen and over netminder Michael Gray's shoulder after a pass from Joshua Gent.

Hull forward Bobby Chamberlain was given a match penalty for abuse after the final whistle while Malinsky was given a game misconduct.

Raiders will now host another title favourite in Swindon Wildcats this afternoon at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre (5.15pm).

