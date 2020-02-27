Raiders Wells 'excited' to return for Hull Pirates clashes

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Callum Wells is 'excited' to be returning to the line-up as he bids to help his side bag the final National League play-off spot in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old has missed the last six matches through suspension following an incident in the clash against Basingstoke Bison back on Saturday, February 1.

The former Great Britain youngster will now give head coach Sean Easton a full squad at his disposal for one of the first times this season.

Although they remain without three long-term injury-hit players including goalie Brad Windebank and defensive duo Ross Connolly and Callum Burnett.

"I'm really excited to be back for the upcoming weekend to help push for that final play-off spot," Wells admitted.

"The boys had a fantastic weekend with two big results and getting four points against Bracknell Bees, which was massively needed."

Raiders head into this weekend two points clear of the Bees with a trip to Hull Pirates on Saturday before welcoming their northern opponents to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night (5.15pm).

"We have a tough weekend coming up, but I think if we play how we know we can, then we can definitely come away with another four-point weekend," added Wells.

"With only a handful of games left to be played it is so important we steal as many points possible to keep our spot above Bracknell and make the play-offs."

The return of defenceman Wells could mean coach Easton may choose to juggle things around for the weekend, with plenty of options to now choose from.