Raiders forward Huggett delighted with brace against rivals Chieftains

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 January 2019

Tommy Huggett scored twice for Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Tommy Huggett scored twice for Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders 2 forward Tommy Huggett delighted to net a brace in the Essex derby against rivals Chelmsford Chieftains on Sunday.

The 17-year-old found the net twice, while Brandon Webster and defenceman Daniel Hitchings also scored, but it wasn’t enough to cancel out braces from Grant Bartlett and Ross Brears as well as goals from Cameron Bartlett and Bradley Moore.

And the former Chelmsford junior Huggett feels they cost themselves the game in the first period as they went into the first break 3-0 down at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

“It’s always nice to score goals, but it was good to score a couple in the big derby game in front of the biggest crowd we’ve had so far this season,” he said.

“It was a different atmosphere being the derby game; we had a slow start in the first period but came together and had a solid second and third period.”

The former England under-16 International admitted they must start games better as it has proved costly a couple times this term in the National League South Two.

“We’ve lost some big players from the start of the season but gained a few,” Huggett said.

“I think we’ve now found our balance as a team, we all work hard as a team in every game, but we need to work on our start of the game like the Chelmsford game if we played the first how we did the second and third the end result may have been different.”

The youngster believes it felt like any other game despite being against a handful of familiar faces at the Chieftains.

“I try and work as if every game is the same; you’re always going to come up against players and coaches that you have been with at other clubs, so I try not to think about it too much.

“Then just try to play my game consistently no matter who it’s against.”

