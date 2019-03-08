Ice Hockey: Raiders to host Cardiff on open day
PUBLISHED: 08:21 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 29 July 2019
Archant
Everyone Active Raiders will start the new National League Division One South season at home against Cardiff on Saturday, September 14.
A trip to Invicta Dynamos follows the next evening, where the young squad will come up against import duo Juraj Huska and Filip Sedivy, who played for the senior Raiders last season.
And after hosting the Kent club in a quick return at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure on September 21, Raiders will travel up the A12 to take on Essex rivals Chelmsford for the first time a day later.
Raiders host Streatham on September 29 and will end their 36-game schedule with a trip to south London on March 29.
Fixtures
September 14: CARDIFF
September 15: Invicta
September 21: INVICTA
September 22: Chelmsford
September 28: Bracknell
September 29: STREATHAM
October 5: MK THUNDER
October 6: MK Thunder
October 20: Oxford
October 26: Slough
October 27: SOLENT
November 2: Solent
November 9: Bracknell
November 10: SLOUGH
November 16: CHELMSFORD
You may also want to watch:
November 30: Cardiff
December 7: OXFORD
December 15: BRACKNELL
December 21: INVICTA
January 4: CARDIFF
January 5: Streatham
January 11: Cardiff
January 12: Invicta
January 18: MK THUNDER
January 19: Chelmsford
February 2: CHELMSFORD
February 9: Oxford
February 15: Solent
February 16: SOLENT
February 22: STREATHAM
February 23: MK Thunder
February 29: SLOUGH
March 7: BRACKNELL
March 14: Slough
March 21: OXFORD
March 29: Streatham
*Home matches in CAPITALS