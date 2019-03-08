Ice Hockey: Raiders to host Cardiff on open day

Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders will start the new National League Division One South season at home against Cardiff on Saturday, September 14.

A trip to Invicta Dynamos follows the next evening, where the young squad will come up against import duo Juraj Huska and Filip Sedivy, who played for the senior Raiders last season.

And after hosting the Kent club in a quick return at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure on September 21, Raiders will travel up the A12 to take on Essex rivals Chelmsford for the first time a day later.

Raiders host Streatham on September 29 and will end their 36-game schedule with a trip to south London on March 29.

Fixtures

September 14: CARDIFF

September 15: Invicta

September 21: INVICTA

September 22: Chelmsford

September 28: Bracknell

September 29: STREATHAM

October 5: MK THUNDER

October 6: MK Thunder

October 20: Oxford

October 26: Slough

October 27: SOLENT

November 2: Solent

November 9: Bracknell

November 10: SLOUGH

November 16: CHELMSFORD

November 30: Cardiff

December 7: OXFORD

December 15: BRACKNELL

December 21: INVICTA

January 4: CARDIFF

January 5: Streatham

January 11: Cardiff

January 12: Invicta

January 18: MK THUNDER

January 19: Chelmsford

February 2: CHELMSFORD

February 9: Oxford

February 15: Solent

February 16: SOLENT

February 22: STREATHAM

February 23: MK Thunder

February 29: SLOUGH

March 7: BRACKNELL

March 14: Slough

March 21: OXFORD

March 29: Streatham

*Home matches in CAPITALS