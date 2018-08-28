Search

Young defenceman Hitchings is disappointed by Raiders display in Slough Jets defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 January 2019

Raiders defenceman Dan Hitchings (pic John Scott)

Raiders defenceman Dan Hitchings (pic John Scott)

Archant

Young defenceman Daniel Hitchings felt Raiders put on a disappointing performance in a 7-2 defeat to National League Division Two title challenging Slough Jets.

A hat-trick from Sam Talbot, a brace from Daniel Rose, and goals from Jacob Soper and Harry Harcup sealed the points for the Jets a the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday.

And the 17-year-old Hitchings felt they didn’t play as a team and it cost them – despite a Bailey Chittock brace giving them some life in the encounter.

“The overall performance as team against Slough was not the way we know we can play and it’s disappointing,” he said.

“We didn’t work well together and got off to a very slow start conceding a few early goals.”

The former Chelmsford junior did however praise the Jets squad for their balance of experience and youth, adding: “Slough has a very talented team and has a lot of experience too.

“They were very well-drilled throughout and had a set game plan that they stick to and shows to be effective.”

Raiders are currently sixth in the table and Hitchings is aiming to push on for a play-off spot.

“I’m hoping we as a team can achieve a top-six finish and try to fight for a play-off spot,” he said.

“That would be a huge achievement as a team and club in our first season together. We’re a young side and have limited senior hockey experience.”

Hitchings himself is enjoying the step up to senior hockey and believes playing against tougher opponents is helping him develop his game.

“Senior hockey has been a good experience for me, being able to learn from older and more experienced players and play against tougher opponents, where I can continue to develop my game,” he added.

The defenceman is on a two-way deal with the Raiders first team and he is hoping he can slowly work his way into the line-up.

“I am hoping to push for more Division One ice as soon as I can to help develop my game by playing against better opposition,” he said.

The yong Raiders now have a weekend off before returning to action with a trip to Basingstoke Buffalo on Sunday, February 10 (6.15pm).

