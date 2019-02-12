Raiders Hitchings disappointed with Fire and Huskies defeats

Everyone Active Raiders 2 defenceman Daniel Hitchings is disappointed with back-to-back defeats on the weekend.

They suffered a 4-3 defeat to Cardiff Fire on Saturday at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre before losing 8-6 to local rivals Haringey Huskies the following night at Alexandra Palace.

And the 17-year-old admits that could cost them a place in the play-off finals weekend.

“The two losses on the weekend were disappointing,” Hitchings said.

“We saw the weekend as an opportunity to pick up four vital points to try and move up to fourth spot and make playoffs for the end of the season.”

The former Chelmsford junior says they expected Fire to be very physical as they were the last time they met in Cardiff.

“The 4-3 loss to Cardiff on Saturday was how we expected it,” he said.

“They played the same game plan that they played when we played them earlier in the season at Cardiff.

“They played old school style ice hockey and I must admit I was disappointed by some of the referee’s decisions.”

The following night they fell short and Hitchings says they felt hard done by after dominating the game.

“We started the game well and then in the third period we totally switched off which is disappointing because I believe that we did dominate the whole of the game. “Haringey could not keep up with the speed and the fitness that we have.

“There were a few positives to take from the game but there were also many negatives that we’re going to need to address coming into our next game against Oxford.”

The defenceman was delighted to get a hat-trick in the defeat and heaped praise on netminder Thomas Adam who made his debut in between the pipes.

“Personally I was pleased with netting a hat trick, its my first of my career and is something that I am proud of.

“Tom played a massive part in the game for us and did a very good job with his first start of the season.”