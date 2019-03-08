Raiders netminder Blais delighted to be back playing

Raiders new netminder Greg Blais (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Newly-signed Everyone Active Raiders netminder Greg Blais is delighted to be back playing after a number of years out of the sport.

The 39-year-old joined the Raiders late last week ahead of Sunday's 3-2 victory at Bracknell Bees.

The shot-stopper will be making his home debut on Sunday against the Bees at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre (5.15pm).

Sean Easton's men will however be making the trip to face the Swindon Wildcats the day before, but will be without police officer Blais for that clash.

"It is a great feeling to join the Raiders," the former Peterborough Phantoms man said.

"It's so nice to be able to play again and be part of the team. I had four seasons off from playing due to work commitments, however I really missed playing.

"I feel really lucky to have this opportunity to be one of the goalies for the Raiders."

Blais did reveal that he will be unable to play every fixture due to his work commitments but is keen to help out and provide Michael Gray some competition.

"I will not be in the line-up this Saturday as I have work commitments however I will be dressing Sunday at home," he said.

"It would be nice to have a four-point weekend, but this league is very strong and each opponent can win at any time. There are no easy games to play as we have to be ready for each game."

The former Fife Flyers netminder is enjoying being back out on the ice for training and feels he is slowly getting back to where he was before taking away from the sport.

"I enjoy the training, Sean (Easton) is a good coach and it's nice to be back skating," he added.

"I have been skating for a few weeks now and I am starting to get back to where I should be."

Blais also revealed he is very grateful to have been given the chance to join the Romford-based outfit after briefly joining Bracknell Bees earlier this season.

"I was skating with Bracknell for a few weeks however Adam Goss became a full-time player and it was difficult for me to have ice time therefore I contacted Sean and he was happy for me to join the Raiders and cover injuries and play when need.

"I played against Romford years ago in the EPL days and they always had a strong team. I am truly grateful for Sean giving me the opportunity to be one of the Raiders goalies."