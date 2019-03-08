Search

Advanced search

Raiders netminder Blais delighted to be back playing

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 November 2019

Raiders new netminder Greg Blais (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders new netminder Greg Blais (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Newly-signed Everyone Active Raiders netminder Greg Blais is delighted to be back playing after a number of years out of the sport.

The 39-year-old joined the Raiders late last week ahead of Sunday's 3-2 victory at Bracknell Bees.

The shot-stopper will be making his home debut on Sunday against the Bees at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre (5.15pm).

Sean Easton's men will however be making the trip to face the Swindon Wildcats the day before, but will be without police officer Blais for that clash.

"It is a great feeling to join the Raiders," the former Peterborough Phantoms man said.

"It's so nice to be able to play again and be part of the team. I had four seasons off from playing due to work commitments, however I really missed playing.

"I feel really lucky to have this opportunity to be one of the goalies for the Raiders."

You may also want to watch:

Blais did reveal that he will be unable to play every fixture due to his work commitments but is keen to help out and provide Michael Gray some competition.

"I will not be in the line-up this Saturday as I have work commitments however I will be dressing Sunday at home," he said.

"It would be nice to have a four-point weekend, but this league is very strong and each opponent can win at any time. There are no easy games to play as we have to be ready for each game."

The former Fife Flyers netminder is enjoying being back out on the ice for training and feels he is slowly getting back to where he was before taking away from the sport.

"I enjoy the training, Sean (Easton) is a good coach and it's nice to be back skating," he added.

"I have been skating for a few weeks now and I am starting to get back to where I should be."

Blais also revealed he is very grateful to have been given the chance to join the Romford-based outfit after briefly joining Bracknell Bees earlier this season.

"I was skating with Bracknell for a few weeks however Adam Goss became a full-time player and it was difficult for me to have ice time therefore I contacted Sean and he was happy for me to join the Raiders and cover injuries and play when need.

"I played against Romford years ago in the EPL days and they always had a strong team. I am truly grateful for Sean giving me the opportunity to be one of the Raiders goalies."

Most Read

Blood testing clinics at Queen’s and King George Hospitals closed next week as biomedical scientists go out on strike

Havering’s deprivation levels by postcode revealed as councillor decries ‘false impression’

The tree-lined streets surrounding Cranston Park Tennis Club are officially among the 1pc most comfortably-off in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Sapphire Ice and Leisure’s pool closes after reports person was taken to hospital

Romford's Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre's pool has temporarily closed after reports a person became unwell. Picture: Ken Mears

Harold Hill man jailed for his part in million-dollar drugs smuggling racket

Glen Appleby and Mark Warned have been jailed for five years each. Pictures: Met Police

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Blood testing clinics at Queen’s and King George Hospitals closed next week as biomedical scientists go out on strike

Havering’s deprivation levels by postcode revealed as councillor decries ‘false impression’

The tree-lined streets surrounding Cranston Park Tennis Club are officially among the 1pc most comfortably-off in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Sapphire Ice and Leisure’s pool closes after reports person was taken to hospital

Romford's Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre's pool has temporarily closed after reports a person became unwell. Picture: Ken Mears

Harold Hill man jailed for his part in million-dollar drugs smuggling racket

Glen Appleby and Mark Warned have been jailed for five years each. Pictures: Met Police

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Goldstone wants to focus on Romford’s performances not concentrate on opponents

Michael Agboola of Romford is denied by Tim Brown of Brentwood during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019

Raiders netminder Blais delighted to be back playing

Raiders new netminder Greg Blais (Pic: John Scott)

World Cup: England duo delighted to triumph over adversity

England's Manu Tuilagi (left) and Anthony Watson (right) during the press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

Romford woman wins award for incredible contribution to the deaf community

Paul Needham presented Mel Demetriou, 24, from Romford with her award for helping deaf people. Picture: National Deaf Children’s Society

Appeal to help find missing man, 83, known to frequent east London

Daniel Couson who has been missing for two days. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists