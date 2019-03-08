Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Raiders netminder Gray keen to get back to winning ways ahead of the play-offs

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 March 2019

Raiders netminder Michael Gray denies an attempt from Thunder forward Tomas Rubes (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders netminder Michael Gray denies an attempt from Thunder forward Tomas Rubes (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders netminder Michael Gray is desperate to get back to winning ways and build some momentum ahead of the National League South One play-offs, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Raiders will travel away to Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday before returning home to face Bracknell Bees at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night.

Sean Easton’s side have fell to three consecutive defeats in the last two weekends with two being against strugglers Milton Keynes Thunder.

“We need to get back to winning ways ahead of the play-offs, but we know if we play like we did in the last two weekends that it won’t happen,” Gray said.

“We’ve been punished for the way we played, which was truly deserved, as we let ourselves down as well as the fans in those matches.”

The 29-year-old shot stopper expects a tough weekend but is urging the squad to come out fighting in their final two league fixtures of the campaign.

“Expect us to come out fighting very hard this weekend, we know we have two very tough games, but will give it our all.”

The former Slough Jets goalie insists the match against the Bees is a strange circumstance as the two sides will meet in the first round of the play-offs.

“The game against Bracknell is a really strange one, but very important,” he said.

“We want to win the game of course and hurt them mentally, but sometimes it can drive the losing team on to get some revenge.”

Gray is setting the bar high for the Raiders and wants them to go all the way by qualifying for the Coventry play-off finals weekend on April 13 and 14.

“Anything can happen in play-off hockey and I truly believe we can make it all the way to Coventry if we play the right way and work together like I know we can.”

Raiders will remain without forward Blahoslav Novak due to suspension, while John Connolly, Callum Wells, and Ollie Baldock could all still be sidelined through various injuries that have been picked up in recent weeks.

“We have a few injuries, but most team do at this stage of the season, so you have to work around it and other guys have to step up.

“Same with the suspension against Novak as it shows others need to fill that gap and play better.”

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders netminder Gray keen to get back to winning ways ahead of the play-offs

Raiders netminder Michael Gray denies an attempt from Thunder forward Tomas Rubes (Pic: John Scott)

Thousands expected to attend vigil in memory of Jodie Chesney tomorrow night

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Save First Step: Hornchurch disability charity planning to launch a nursery to avoid closure

Mark Hall told First Step's supporters about the charity's plans to raise funds and avoid closure. Photo: First Step

Wigham pays tribute to title winners, but pleased with Park’s display

Romford & Gidea Park make a tackle against Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Banham-Scott bags korfball bronze at BUCS

Stephen Banham-Scott celebrates winning korfball bronze with Nottingham University at the BUCS National Championships
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists