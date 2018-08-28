Raiders goalie Gray expects maximum points in weekend double date with Dynamos

Raiders netminder Michael Gray in action (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders goalie Michael Gray insists they must pick up maximum points against basement club Invicta Dynamos this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sean Easton’s side travel to Gillingham on Saturday, before returning home to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night (5.15pm) for back-to-back games against Kevin Parrish’s outfit.

And although 29-year-old Gray expects four points, he did admit the Dynamos are an unknown, as their squad has changed throughout the season.

He said: “This weekend must be a four-point weekend, but at the same time we can not take Invicta lightly as anything can happen in ice hockey.

“The Invicta team is a strange one because it’s changed so much this year with people leaving and coming in, so every time we play them it’s a different team.”

Gray says it’s important that Raiders continue picking up points in the second half of the campaign to ensure they achieve the best possible finish they can.

But he did reveal they must stop having slow starts as he feels it has cost them since returning from the festive break.

“We have to keep taking points where we can and if we play like we know we can we’re capable of beating any team in the league,” he added.

“We have started all our games slowly since coming back from the Christmas break, which is something we’re now working on hard in training.”

Gray has praised the squad’s depth going into the weekend with the likes of Callum Burnett, Daniel Hitchings, Tommy Huggett, Ewan Hill, Brandon Webster and Bradley Windebank all stepping up from the club’s second team when called upon this season.

“We have a big squad with some good juniors coming through, which is bonus for the future and great when we have injuries,” he added.

Forward Ollie Baldock didn’t ice last weekend in their narrow 4-2 defeat to Bracknell Bees but is expected to return to the line-up.

And Gray knows they have to put on a better performance than they did last weekend after going three goals down, before rallying in the third period.

“Bracknell is always a tough place to go and going three down didn’t help, but we fought back very well to make the game close,” he said.