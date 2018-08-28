Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Raiders goalie Gray expects maximum points in weekend double date with Dynamos

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 January 2019

Raiders netminder Michael Gray in action (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders netminder Michael Gray in action (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders goalie Michael Gray insists they must pick up maximum points against basement club Invicta Dynamos this weekend.

Sean Easton’s side travel to Gillingham on Saturday, before returning home to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night (5.15pm) for back-to-back games against Kevin Parrish’s outfit.

And although 29-year-old Gray expects four points, he did admit the Dynamos are an unknown, as their squad has changed throughout the season.

He said: “This weekend must be a four-point weekend, but at the same time we can not take Invicta lightly as anything can happen in ice hockey.

“The Invicta team is a strange one because it’s changed so much this year with people leaving and coming in, so every time we play them it’s a different team.”

Gray says it’s important that Raiders continue picking up points in the second half of the campaign to ensure they achieve the best possible finish they can.

But he did reveal they must stop having slow starts as he feels it has cost them since returning from the festive break.

“We have to keep taking points where we can and if we play like we know we can we’re capable of beating any team in the league,” he added.

“We have started all our games slowly since coming back from the Christmas break, which is something we’re now working on hard in training.”

Gray has praised the squad’s depth going into the weekend with the likes of Callum Burnett, Daniel Hitchings, Tommy Huggett, Ewan Hill, Brandon Webster and Bradley Windebank all stepping up from the club’s second team when called upon this season.

“We have a big squad with some good juniors coming through, which is bonus for the future and great when we have injuries,” he added.

Forward Ollie Baldock didn’t ice last weekend in their narrow 4-2 defeat to Bracknell Bees but is expected to return to the line-up.

And Gray knows they have to put on a better performance than they did last weekend after going three goals down, before rallying in the third period.

“Bracknell is always a tough place to go and going three down didn’t help, but we fought back very well to make the game close,” he said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders goalie Gray expects maximum points in weekend double date with Dynamos

Raiders netminder Michael Gray in action (Pic: John Scott)

School Sport: St Martin’s netball squad storm through in Essex Cup

The year seven netball team at St Martin's have stormed into the last 16 of the Essex Schools' Cup

Badminton: Swan serves up another national title

Brentwood's Lynne Swan (right) won the National Over-40 women's doubles

Sport stars and celebrities assemble for the NBA London game at the O2

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Romford barber retiring after 60 years says it’s been ‘incredicble’ to cut hair of different generations

Geoffrey Stuart has been a barber for 60 years and 45 of those years he spent in Romford.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists