Raiders granted EIHA elite status

Published: 9:14 AM December 24, 2020

Everyone Active Raiders have announced that they have been notified that they have been added to the approved EIHA Elite category under the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) guidelines.

Head coach Sean Easton and his team will now be allowed to train despite London being plunged into tier 4 restrictions thanks to now having their elite status.

The club has put out a statement thanking the fans for sticking by them through this difficult times.

The statement read: "Well that was a peculiar year, as the understatement to beat all understatements.

"It has been a difficult time for us all and whilst providing some balance by acknowledging the real tragedy some have suffered worldwide with loss of loved ones and the first Christmas without them, missing hockey affects many that will engage with this post.

"It has been a part of many of our lives for too long to not miss it.



"Of course there has been plenty of time for reflecting and that is a part of the festive period and spirit and Raiders management are grateful for the continued health of all our coaches and management, players, volunteers, fans and those that operate the Sapphire.



"We are always grateful and fundamentally reliant upon the gold and blue who each year support the team so reliably and vocally and as usual a full order book of own and loan sponsored shirts in the event a season can take place.

"We will of course keep you advised of the developing plans for a shortened season and the implications of the recently announced finance package offered by the DCMS to the National Ice Hockey Leagues.



"Whilst there has been an absence of hockey, work still goes on behind the scenes and it was great to see that our merchandise team have been rewarded by the fans with a great uptake in the merchandise for the “ghost of season yet to come”."

The statement added: "Have a wonderful Christmas and a better New Year. Keep safe, keep well and look after yourselves and your families.

"Make sure as many of our Raiders family as possible are back with us as soon as we are allowed (safely).

"We know you miss us. You can be sure we miss you.

"Merry Christmas Raiders family."