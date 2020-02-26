Raiders netminder James believes everyone stepped up to take sting out of Bees

Raiders celebrate their overtime winner against Bracknell Bees (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders netminder Ethan James was delighted to see everyone step up as they bagged maximum points against their play-off chasing rivals Bracknell Bees.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders goalie Ethan James in action against Bracknell Bees (Pic: John Scott) Raiders goalie Ethan James in action against Bracknell Bees (Pic: John Scott)

Sean Easton's men secured a 2-0 victory over Doug Sheppard's Bees on Saturday before they picking up a 4-3 overtime win the following night in front of a big crowd at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

Raiders went into the weekend one point outside of the play-off places but now have a two point cushion over the Bees in that eighth place position.

"It was a great feeling, we knew how important the weekend was for us to take maximum points, and everyone stepped up to play their part," the 20-year-old said.

"We all know how important every game is and to start with those results can only be a good thing.

"We all just have to make sure we keep this momentum going into the last stretch of games."

You may also want to watch:

The former Romford juniors shot-stopper was pleased to pick up his first shut-out at the club as well as picking up an assist in their 2-0 win as defenceman Sean Barry fired into the empty net.

"It's always great to get a shutout, and it made it even more special to get my first senior shutout with an assist in the final seconds.

"I'm grateful to the boys who helped me achieve this as we played solid defence and gave up minimal quality chances because we played as a unit."

Raiders have now featured in seven ovetimes this season with their first win all season coming on the Sunday night and James felt it was vital to end that bad run of fortunes.

"At this stage in the season, we needed to break the OT drought, and if there was ever a time to do it, it was in this game with all the gold and blue army cheering us on.

"This will give us back our belief that when we all work together, we can achieve anything."

He added: "I think we need to all remember how it felt to win back-to-back ganes and take that feeling forward, the job is not done yet, we all still need to give it our all so we can take the maximum points every weekend."