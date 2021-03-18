Raiders forward Billing eager to help team pick up points

Published: 4:00 PM March 18, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders forward Glenn Billing in action against Swindon Wildcats at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders forward Glenn Billing is keen to help the team pick up more points as they head into the final stretch of the NIHL Spring Cup.

Head coach Sean Easton and his side will welcome Swindon Wildcats to the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre on Saturday (4pm) before making the trip to Ice Sheffield to face runaway leaders Sheffield Steeldogs the following night (5pm).

The centreman said: “I’m so thankful to Sean, the players and all the Raiders organisation so far for giving me this opportunity and making me feel so welcome immediately.

“It’s been awesome being back where it all started for me and I hope I can re-pay them by helping the boys in any way I can to win in these last four games, starting with this weekend.”

The Peterborough Phantoms forward says they know what to expect from Aaron Nell’s Wildcats, having played them twice last weekend. And Steeldogs will be another tough test.

You may also want to watch:

“Looking ahead to this weekend we play Swindon on Saturday for the third time in three games straight so we should know what to expect.

Raiders forward Glenn Billing in action against Swindon Wildcats at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott





“They’re a good team with a lot of offensive fire power and are very good on the powerplay, which was evident last weekend.

“It doesn’t get any easier as we travel to Sheffield on Sunday. They have a deep line-up with a lot of experience at high levels of the game.

“It will be a challenge, the boys knew this Spring Cup would be a challenge and we have all embraced the challenge so far and are looking forward to it again this weekend.”

Billing does feel the Raiders are slowly getting better and hopes they can finally get some rewards in the two upcoming matches.

“I feel our game is progressing as this tournament goes on. Sean will review last weekend and we will work hard in practice this week in addressing some of the potential areas we can work on to hopefully cause some upsets this weekend.

“I know many saw us as underdogs coming into this and we don’t mind that. The boys use that as motivation to compete in every game and hopefully those efforts will lead to results."

Forward Jake Sylvester could miss out once again through injury and assistant coach Anthony Leone could step into the line-up.



