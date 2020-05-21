Raiders get Gulliver to return to Romford

Ethan James and Harry Gulliver during their junior career Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the first new face to their roster for the 2020-21 season with the signing of Harry Gulliver from Ogden Mustangs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 20-year-old returns to his boyhood Romford club to play in the National League after a number of years plying his trade in the United States recently.

Gulliver began playing hockey in the old Rom Valley Way rink aged six and played for Romford at under-10, under-12 and under-14 level, while also representing the South East Conference and England under-13s.

You may also want to watch:

The youngster then joined the Swindon-based Okanagan Hockey Academy and spent four seasons in Wiltshire playing under-16 and under-18 hockey, as well as making appearances for the senior Swindon Wildcat teams in the National League and English Premier League.

Gulliver made his Great Britain under-18 debut in 2015 and having also progressed to the under-20 squad and won two bronze medals at Division Two level he now has 20 international caps to his name, having scored three goals and eight assists.

He was a GB teammate of Raiders goalie Ethan James during those World Junior Championship campaigns and has spent the last four seasons playing for Ogden in the Western State Hockey League, where produced some big points totals for the Mustangs.

Former Gaynes pupil Gulliver finished with a grand total of 176 points (66 goals, 110 assists) from a combined 188 league and play-off matches and Raiders head coach Sean Easton is delighted to add his name to the roster.

Easton said: “Harry has a high skill set with an eye for goal. He is a great young local talent who will be a key figure for the Raiders this season.”