Former junior Grant is back ‘home’ as Raiders also bring in Goodchild

Courtney Grant in action for Chelmsford Chieftains against Raiders last season (Pic: Nicola Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have moved to secure the services of Courtney Grant and Jack Goodchild to bolster their roster ahead of the 2020-21 National League Division One South season.

Forward Grant joins from league rivals Chelmsford Chieftains where he has spent the last two seasons to link back up with his former Romford junior coach Ben Pitchley.

The 26-year-old made 27 appearances for the Chieftains last season, picking up five goals and six assists for a total of 11 points.

“I’ve known coach Pitchley for over 15 years and been coached by him a lot of my junior career before moving to Chelmsford to be coached by Sean Easton,” said Grant.

“I love both coaches style of play and coaching ability. They both extremely excelled my skill and performance as a junior.

Jack Goodchild in action (Pic: Angela Reid) Jack Goodchild in action (Pic: Angela Reid)

“I’m really excited to be back at Romford and want to make a positive impact to the club, once again excel my game and give back to the club that really kickstarted my competitive hockey career.”

Coach Pitchley added: “Courtney knows what it is like to pull on a Romford shirt, and understands the club’s ethos.

“Once we got hockey back in Romford, it was always the plan to try and bring back players that had previously played for the club.

“He knows he has more to offer a hockey programme and he’s going to be expected to be a big part of this young team in the 2020-21 season, when it starts.”

Raiders have also picked up 17-year-old forward Goodchild, who played under Pitchley at Slough juniors, and is a former England junior.

Goodchild has spent the last three seasons with the Okanagan Hockey Academy side in Swindon and featured for Swindon Wildcats 2 as well during that time.

“As part of Jack’s development at Swindon, we have access to him on a two-way deal for this season,” added Pitchley.

“After speaking with Ryan Aldridge, we both agree that Jack needs to be playing at the NIHL1 level to help further develop his game.

“Jack will still be skating everyday in Swindon, with the OHA programme, Swindon’s NIHL2 team and the Wildcats, and I’d like to go on record as thanking the Swindon organisation, for agreeing this two-way deal.”

Goodchild is also excited about his new challenge with Raiders, adding: “I’m excited and looking forward to the challenge of stepping up into NIHL1.

“I played for Coach Pitchley in Slough for two seasons, plus having him involved with the England programme during my time in it, he knows enough about me and how I play.”