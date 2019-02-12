Search

Raiders winger Gell expects a tough test with Phantoms after taming lowly Wildcats

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 March 2019

Raiders forward George Gell in action (Pic: John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders forward George Gell is expecting a tough test against an ever-improving Peterborough Phantoms side in National League Division Two this weekend.

The Romford-based outfit will welcome Steve Johnston’s side to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.30pm) as they look to build on their comfortable 8-2 victory over Swindon Wildcats last weekend.

Tommy Huggett hit a hat-trick for Raiders, who sit sixth in the table just one spot above their opponents going into the clash and Gell said: “Peterborough is going to be a close game as they have improved all season and can compete with us.

“We’re definitely looking for a win and just want to prove our quality, despite losing a few key players through the season and to injury.

“We are just taking the remainder of the season one game at a time, looking for the best results possible and believing we are capable of competing with any team in the league.”

The 17-year-old believes the young Raiders must take confidence from a much-needed win over the Wildcats which ended a three-game losing run.

“After a few tough games and near defeats I think we definitely needed a win to boost our confidence as we go into the last part of the season,” he added.

“We played a fast and skilled game against Swindon which was a good change of pace from the physical scrappy games with Cardiff and Haringey, and allowed us to play how we wanted.

“Our first period set us up nicely for the last 40 against Swindon. After a late comeback from Haringey a couple weeks ago we made it clear we needed to be consistent and not get complacent.”

The former Guildford and Chelmsford junior player grabbed four points in the game, a goal and an assist, taking his tally to 30 in 23 appearances this season.

Gell also plays for the under-18 junioor Raiders side where he has picked up 38 points in just seven games.

But he revealed he was relieved to find the net after not scoring for the previous 10 fixtures.

“Picking up four points personally was a relief after not scoring for a while,” he said.

“But I think the whole team contributed on Sunday with I think five or six guys getting multiple points.”

