Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Forward Gell keen to prove worth in final league match

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 March 2019

Raiders forward George Gell in action (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders forward George Gell in action (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward George Gell says their National League Division Two clash with Oxford City Stars is one last chance to prove themselves against the top sides.

The Raiders will head to Oxpens Road to face Lee Richardson’s side for their final fixture of the 2018/19 season.

Ben Pitchley’s men will be hoping for a similar performance to the one where they forced the Stars into overtime before losing 3-2 at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

“We’re all looking forward to the Oxford game this weekend,” said the 17-year-old Gell.

“It’s a final chance to prove ourselves before the summer break.”

The former Chelmsford junior says they know it will be a tough test as the Stars are preparing for the play-offs while still hanging onto an outside chance of being crowned league champions.

“They’re an experienced team who will be ready for the play-offs, so we expect a competitive game against them, hopefully similar to the overtime defeat in Romford.”

Raiders head into the clash on the back of a 10-2 victory over London rivals Lee Valley Lions last weekend.

Gell, Ewan Hill, Tommy Huggett, and Brandon Webster all grabbed braces while Samuel Austin and Jake Hall also got on the scoresheet.

“We were pleased to win comfortably, especially after a poor first period, so there was positive and negatives to take away from the game,” said Gell.

“I was pretty happy to be a part of the win with a few points myself, but I think every one contributed in their own way which helped us pull through.”

Gell praised the impact of everyone in the squad this season and felt using all three lines helped them cruise to victory against the Lions.

“We’ve tried to use all three lines for the entire season to take advantage of our speed and the weekend was an example of that,” he said. “In a physical league like ours it’s important to have scoring throughout the line-up, so it helps to achieve that.”

Raiders will be hoping to remain in seventh or push up to sixth in the Division Two South table to round off a strong inaugural season.

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Jailed for attempted murder: Gidea Park man who drove car into crowds in Romford

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Jailed for attempted murder: Gidea Park man who drove car into crowds in Romford

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Forward Gell keen to prove worth in final league match

Raiders forward George Gell in action (Pic: John Scott)

Hockey: Havering women edged out in season finale

A Havering player waits (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Hill grandmother reunited with beloved dog after more than a year after it was found less than a minute from her home

After more than a year Jayne and Tiffany have been re-united. Jayne almost gave up hope after her beloved Yorshire terrier was stolen last year, but this week she was found by an elderly woman tied up in a park less than a minute away from her home in Harold Hill.

Daggers to host trials for development squad

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Half-marathons the order of the weekend for Havering ‘90 Joggers

Chus Brill, Jane Evans, Suzanne Green, Melanie Green, Josy Hughes and Andi Wright of Havering '90 Joggers at the Smugglers Cove 10k (pic: H90J)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists