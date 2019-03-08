Forward Gell keen to prove worth in final league match

Raiders forward George Gell in action (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward George Gell says their National League Division Two clash with Oxford City Stars is one last chance to prove themselves against the top sides.

The Raiders will head to Oxpens Road to face Lee Richardson’s side for their final fixture of the 2018/19 season.

Ben Pitchley’s men will be hoping for a similar performance to the one where they forced the Stars into overtime before losing 3-2 at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

“We’re all looking forward to the Oxford game this weekend,” said the 17-year-old Gell.

“It’s a final chance to prove ourselves before the summer break.”

The former Chelmsford junior says they know it will be a tough test as the Stars are preparing for the play-offs while still hanging onto an outside chance of being crowned league champions.

“They’re an experienced team who will be ready for the play-offs, so we expect a competitive game against them, hopefully similar to the overtime defeat in Romford.”

Raiders head into the clash on the back of a 10-2 victory over London rivals Lee Valley Lions last weekend.

Gell, Ewan Hill, Tommy Huggett, and Brandon Webster all grabbed braces while Samuel Austin and Jake Hall also got on the scoresheet.

“We were pleased to win comfortably, especially after a poor first period, so there was positive and negatives to take away from the game,” said Gell.

“I was pretty happy to be a part of the win with a few points myself, but I think every one contributed in their own way which helped us pull through.”

Gell praised the impact of everyone in the squad this season and felt using all three lines helped them cruise to victory against the Lions.

“We’ve tried to use all three lines for the entire season to take advantage of our speed and the weekend was an example of that,” he said. “In a physical league like ours it’s important to have scoring throughout the line-up, so it helps to achieve that.”

Raiders will be hoping to remain in seventh or push up to sixth in the Division Two South table to round off a strong inaugural season.