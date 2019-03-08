Ice Hockey: Raiders gaining consistency says goalie Gray

Raiders goalie Michael Gray won the player of the month award for October (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders netminder Michael Gray has revealed the team is often talking about their form and instilling more consistency into their games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders goalie Michael Gray guards his post (pic John Scott) Raiders goalie Michael Gray guards his post (pic John Scott)

The Romford-based outfit will welcome Sheffield Steeldogs to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) face-off before heading away to Peterborough Phantoms the following evening.

The 30-year-old Gray knows they must start putting a string of results together to sit more comfortably in the league table as they currently lie eighth in the National League.

"We talk about this every week in the changing room about our form and how we need to steady ourselves," Gray said.

"We're in a good place as a team and will keep building on the improvements we make each week.

"The team is learning very quickly, though."

You may also want to watch:

The long-serving Gray knows the weekend could go either way and it all depends how they apply themselves in the two clashes.

"This weekend could go both ways and we could walk away with four points or no points as we know we can beat both teams but they are also good teams," he added.

Ben Morgan's Steeldogs come to Romford for the first time in a number of years and Gray expects an exciting encounter while also admitting he sees a lot of similarities in Peterborough to the old Rom Valley Way rink.

"Sheffield are a good team but we still don't really know how they will play on small ice like ours so it's going to be a great game," he said.

"Peterborough is a horrible place to go and play as it reminds me of the old Romford rink, but we will be looking to how we can beat them. But it's always a tricky place to play."

Gray was named player of the month for October (below) after a number of stellar performances between the pipes where they picked up three wins out of seven fixtures.

"It always feels great to be named player of the month but I wasn't too happy with the way I've been playing in some of the games because we haven't been as good as we would like as a team."