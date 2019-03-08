Forward Webster wants to show former club what Raiders are about

Raiders forward Mason Webster on the puck (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders are set to face two of the National League title favourites this weekend in the form of Hull Pirates and Swindon Wildcats.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders forward Mason Webster battles for the puck at Sheffield (Pic: John Scott) Raiders forward Mason Webster battles for the puck at Sheffield (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders will make the long trip north to Hull on Saturday, before returning home to face the Wildcats at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night (5.15pm).

And forward Mason Webster, who had a brief stint at the Pirates in the 2015/16 season, is hoping to help the Raiders show his former club what they're about.

"It was very brief, but yes I'm looking forward to it," the 25-year-old said.

"It'll be good to play against some familiar faces and hopefully show them what we're about."

The former Invicta Dynamos winger knows it will be a tough weekend, but insists every weekend this season will be the same.

"Every weekend is going to be tough this year as everyone can beat anyone on their day, but so far I'd have to say this will be the toughest weekend we've had so far," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone knows these two teams will be pushing for the title as they both did last season."

Webster does believe Raiders can upset any team in the league if they stick to their tactics and play to their strengths.

"I think on our day we can beat anyone, so long as we stick to the game plan and to the systems Sean (Easton) has told us," he added.

"We know we aren't the most skilful team out there, but we have the speed and strength to win us games. So as long as we stick to what we know, we should be fine."

The former Peterborough Phantoms forward believes it's a step up in standard from the last two seasons, but one Raiders will adapt to.

"It definitely feels like it's taken a step up from last year as now it's almost back to how it was in the old EPL days," he said.

"We are a younger team than most so we are definitely taking a bit more time to adjust compared to some of the more experienced EPL teams, but it'll come."

Marek Malinsky is looking set to return after missing the opening two weekends of the National League season due to an injury.

But young goalie Brad Windebank remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, which could be a long-term problem, meaning Thomas Adams could be called up from the Romford Junior Raiders to take his place on the bench again this weekend.