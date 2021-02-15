Raiders forward Sladkovsky will not feature in NIHL Spring Cup

Published: 7:03 PM February 15, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders forward Lukas Sladkovsky will not be returning for the NIHL Spring Cup but is intending to be back in the line-up come September.

The 24-year-old Czech forward was due to return for a second consecutive season in the gold and blue but much like Blahoslav Novak the fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him back at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre.

The former Sparta Praha junior made 49 appearances, netting 22 goals and 28 assists for 50 points, while also picking up 86 penalty minutes during his first season in England.

Raiders forward Lukas Sladkovsky (pic John Scott) - Credit: Archant

Novak and Sladkovsky are both due to return to head coach Sean Easton’s roster for the new season in September.

Raiders are still assembling their roster for the Spring Cup and will make the trip away to Telford Tigers on Saturday before then playing the reverse fixture the following evening.



