Raiders forward Novak says consistency will be key this season against tougher sides

Blahoslav Novak celebrates finding the net against Basingstoke Bison (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Blahoslav Novak says consistency will be key after a mixed opening weekend in the National League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blahoslav Novak rushes up ice with the puck against Basingstoke Bison (Pic: Kev Lamb) Blahoslav Novak rushes up ice with the puck against Basingstoke Bison (Pic: Kev Lamb)

The Romford-based outfit suffered a 9-6 defeat to one of the title favourites Swindon Wildcats on Saturday before picking up an 8-3 win on home ice over Basingstoke Bison the following night.

But the 26-year-old felt there were plenty of positives to take from the opening matches after showing good character in both fixtures.

"Looking at the weekend we're satisfied with our results and I think everyone has realised already that this league is going to be a close one," Novak said.

"Consistency is going to be key."

In Swindon, Raiders found themselves 7-0 down after 28 minutes but clawed their way back into the clash, reducing the score line to 7-6 before the hosts added two late goals.

"We went to Swindon to compete, knowing their quality, but I think we got carried away and played exactly the way they wanted us to play first half of the game.

"It was tough, losing 7-0 midway through the game - we scored couple of scrappy goals, suddenly everything changed.

You may also want to watch:

"We showed great character to score six unanswered goals and we kept the puck on our sticks.

"We were back in game and I wish the second period was 10 minutes longer, as we were dominating in every aspect of the game.

"Little mistake and Swindon sealed the win, itt happens, that's hockey.

"I'm proud of our team; it was a great game for the players and for the fans as well."

The following night they found themselves 2-1 down at the end of the first period but pulled through for their first win of the season.

"We aproached game differently, ready to play at our barn, as the fans deserve to see their team to perform to a high standard.

"First period was not our best, but after a talk in the room, the boys came out and we didn't give Basingstoke the chance to keep up.

"Great game again, everyone getting involed and doing the right things.

"We got the win and two points, and it proved to us that we're going to compete this year, and proved many people wrong.

"To be honest ill take being an underdog every game."