News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Raiders forward Novak not returning for NIHL Spring Cup

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:05 AM February 7, 2021   
Raiders forward Blaho Novak (pic John Scott)

Raiders forward Blaho Novak (pic John Scott) - Credit: Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have confirmed that forward Blahoslav Novak will not return for the NIHL National League Spring Cup but has stated his intentions on returning for the 2021/22 season. 

The 27-year-old has been an integral part of coach Sean Easton’s side the past two seasons helping the Romford-based outfit as they made the step into the new-look National League last term especially. 

The Slovakian-native iced 49 times last season where he notched 24 goals and 24 assists for a tally of 48 points. 

Novak is currently in Norway for work and helping young coach young children therefore decided it would not be wise to return for the cup competition. 

Head coach Sean Easton is searching for replacements but knows Novak will return for the upcoming season. 

You may also want to watch:

More player news is expected to come this week as they begin preparations ahead of the Spring Cup which is due to start on February, 20. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Serial Romford paedophile downloaded 14,000 child sex abuse images
  2. 2 Mud mound dumped outside homes in council project now causing floods, residents claim
  3. 3 Heritage: The Romford gold rush of 1904
  1. 4 Queen's Hospital investigating complaint against 'Covid-denying employee'
  2. 5 Snow forecast for east London from Sunday
  3. 6 Covid deaths at Queen's and King George hospitals down by 32%
  4. 7 Hornchurch march into the FA Trophy quarter finals after nine-goal thriller with Maidstone
  5. 8 Almost 500 sign petition to make Pettits Lane A12 junction safer
  6. 9 RSPCA appeal after sick goat dumped on a Romford road
  7. 10 'Disastrous' Streetspace scheme rules unlawful
Ice Hockey

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucy Eaton

Queen's Hospital

Security guard stops man from jumping off Queen's Hospital roof

Tom Ambrose

person
Scallywags Nursery in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Scallywags Hornchurch

Education News

Havering nurseries warn they could go out of business without more support

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
St George's Hospital, Hornchurch

Huge new health centre proposed for St George's Hospital site

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Mawney Road Picture: Google Maps

Heritage: The Mawney Road bakery tragedy

Prof Ged Martin

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus