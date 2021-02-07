Raiders forward Novak not returning for NIHL Spring Cup

Published: 10:05 AM February 7, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders have confirmed that forward Blahoslav Novak will not return for the NIHL National League Spring Cup but has stated his intentions on returning for the 2021/22 season.

The 27-year-old has been an integral part of coach Sean Easton’s side the past two seasons helping the Romford-based outfit as they made the step into the new-look National League last term especially.

The Slovakian-native iced 49 times last season where he notched 24 goals and 24 assists for a tally of 48 points.

Novak is currently in Norway for work and helping young coach young children therefore decided it would not be wise to return for the cup competition.

Head coach Sean Easton is searching for replacements but knows Novak will return for the upcoming season.

More player news is expected to come this week as they begin preparations ahead of the Spring Cup which is due to start on February, 20.