Webster 'surprised' by Bees fortunes as Raiders slip out of play-offs with bad results

Raiders put pressure on the Sheffield net (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Mason Webster was disappointed to be on the wrong end of results last weekend as Bracknell Bees moved into the play-off places with two big wins over leaders Telford Tigers.

The Romford-based outfit crashed to a 5-3 home defeat to Sheffield Steeldogs before a heavy 6-1 loss at Peterborough Phantoms.

And Doug Sheppard's Bees sealed back-to-back wins to move ahead of Raiders in the battle for the final National League play-off spot.

"We didn't expect them to come away from this weekend with four points, I'll be honest," said the 25-year-old Webster.

"Back-to-back games with Telford, them being top of the league, it was a surprise but that's what this league is all about, anyone can beat anyone and this weekend we were on the wrong end of that, so it was very disappointing to say the least."

The former Invicta Dynamos winger felt Raiders showed good fight to battle back into the game against Sheffield although they left it too late and fell short.

"We showed a good fightback in the last 10 minutes, but I think I speak for everyone when I admit we didn't show up for the most part," he added.

"Sheffield pressured us well every time we had the puck, whether it was even-handed or special teams.

"We were struggling to set plays up and break out of zones and in this league you can't slip up as much as we did otherwise we will get punished for it, and we did. Having said that I think we showed good character to get it back to a one-goal deficit right near the end, but maybe just a little too late."

The following night ended in heavy defeat and Webster admitted losing their battles across the ice cost them in that encounter.

"Peterborough away is always a tough one, we haven't had the greatest track record there unfortunately," he said.

"Our plays and lost battles in the defensive zone let us down. Having watched the highlights back you can really see where we were going wrong.

"Sometimes it's hard to see it during the game so highlights are a good tool for us to analyse and try to prevent the errors occurring again for this weekend coming, as we know this could possibly be the make or break for making the play-offs."

Webster dropped the gloves with Joe Gretton in the defeat and revealed he wanted to try and bring a spark into the game for his team-mates, adding: "I did it to spark the boys up as I felt we needed the jump, preferably I wanted to do it at 4-1, but I wasn't able to at the time.

"I think in games where you're struggling, a big hit or a fight can change the direction of the game but unfortunately for us this time it didn't."