Huggett earns praise as league’s under-21 player of year

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 April 2020

Tommy Huggett attacks for Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Tommy Huggett attacks for Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley praised young forward Tommy Huggett after seeing him pick up the National League South under-21 player of the year award at the weekend.

Tommy Huggett celebrates a goal for Romford Junior Raiders with Vilius Krakauskas (pic Nikki Day)Tommy Huggett celebrates a goal for Romford Junior Raiders with Vilius Krakauskas (pic Nikki Day)

The 17-year-old Huggett finished with 25 goals and 38 assists in 32 matches for a team-high total of 63 points, while also leading the league in power play goals and points.

And Huggett was due to represent Great Britain under-18s at their World Championships in Estonia, alongside his Raiders teammate Ewan Hill, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also made a further 14 appearances for Everyone Active Raiders in the National League, picking up an assist, and Pitchley said: “There aren’t many teams that have a 17-year-old as the team’s top points scorer, apart from us last season.

Tommy Huggett lines up at a face-off for the Everyone Active Raiders during a National League clash with Bracknell Bees (pic John Scott)Tommy Huggett lines up at a face-off for the Everyone Active Raiders during a National League clash with Bracknell Bees (pic John Scott)

“He was in the same position as a 16-year-old. Even playing in a higher league this past season, he has continued to develop his game and his point output has been so consistent.

“He is a real talent. He comes to play every game and is only going to keep on getting better.”

