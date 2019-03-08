Forward Flynn pleased with his first goal for Raiders in a weekend of two defeats

Raiders forward Jack Flynn celebrates scoring his first goal against Telford Tigers (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jack Flynn says it was pleasing to get his name on the score sheet for the first-time since joining the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders forward Jack Flynn in action against Sheffield Steeldogs (Pic: John Scott) Raiders forward Jack Flynn in action against Sheffield Steeldogs (Pic: John Scott)

The 23-year-old netted his first goal in their 7-3 defeat to Telford Tigers at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday despite them leading 3-2 at the end of the first period.

The Romford-based club also suffered a 4-1 defeat to Sheffield Steeldogs away from home the following night.

"I'm not going to lie, it doesn't take much skill to score in an open net," Flynn chuckled.

"I just stood in front of the net and caught the rebound that landed right on my stick, but it felt great to get my name on the score sheet, without it being for penalty minutes."

The power forward admitted it was a tough weekend as they came away with no points to show for their efforts but felt there were plenty of positives to take from the two fixtures.

"It was a hard weekend for the boys, Saturday we started off well, and Wellsy's fight got the boys going and we were up 3-2.

You may also want to watch:

"Second period we lost the momentum and we got it back in the third but it just wasn't enough to get the win.

"Sunday was a hard one as we had a tough game on Saturday and then jumping on the bus to Sheffield.

"We had some great moments in Sunday's game but we just couldn't hit the back of the net."

The South African-native says despite one win in their opening four fixtures, they're not concerned at all, as it's a long season.

"It's the beginning of the season so I'm not worried at all. We're going to bounce back and show the league that we are contenders this year and that we are going to do some damage."

The former Aberdeen Lynx winger, nicknamed The Fridge, also revealed he is througholy enjoying his time in Romford and is expecting a great season.

"I'm loving it down here. Great lads, great fans and a great organization, so i'm looking forward to going into battle with these boys.

"I myself am still trying to get used to speed of the game again, but hopefully i'll be back into the swinf of things in the next few weeks.

"It's going to be a great season and we are going to surprise a lot of people with what we can do as a unit."