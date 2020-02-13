Search

Raiders forward Baldock has insisted he still hasn't hit top form

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 February 2020

Raiders forward Ollie Baldock celebrates his goal against Basingstoke Bison with Sean Barry (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders forward Ollie Baldock celebrates his goal against Basingstoke Bison with Sean Barry (Pic: John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders forward Ollie Baldock believes he is starting to find his form although has insisted there is more to come yet this season.

Raiders forward Ollie Baldock celebrates his goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)Raiders forward Ollie Baldock celebrates his goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

The 22-year-old has found the net four times in the last five fixtures for the Raiders as the team's form has improved.

And the former Chelmsford Chieftains centreman is more pleased with both his own and the teams consistency.

"I am happy with my personal and the teams recent performances, I still believe I haven't quite found my form, but I am definitely beginning to find it.

"I'm pleased that I'm showing some consistency in my game and doing my part to help the team push for that all important playoff spot."

The forward know it's a big game when they host Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre especially with their opponents winning all three of the encounters so far this season.

"We have come so close the last couple of times, just falling short in overtime is always a hard loss to take so I am sure I speak for all of the boys when I say Saturday is a big game."

Raiders then travel away to face Peterborough Phantoms the following night and Baldock is expecting another tough test.

"Peterborough are a good team and it is a tough place to play," he admitted.

"We have had our ups and downs in Peterborough previously, but with our recent performances being more consistent, I hope that we can continue that and get some good results this weekend.

"With the end of the season in sight and that playoff position still open, it is essential that we continue to pick points up every game as I know playoffs is a big goal of ours."

