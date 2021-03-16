Raiders forward Ayliffe setting sights on next milestone

Published: 3:00 PM March 16, 2021

Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe in action against Swindon Wildcats at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe is setting his sights on the next milestone after surpassing 100 points in a three-game weekend.

The 22-year-old picked up five points, three goals and two assists, as the Romford outfit sealed a 5-3 victory over Bees while crashing to back-to-back defeats against Swindon Wildcats.

Those points helped him achieve that milestone for his boyhood club, having grown up watching the team and playing in junior set-up.

“Getting to 100 points is incredible. As a hockey player to achieve another milestone and keep pushing for the next milestone it's another personal goal, which I am very pleased to have achieved - specially for my childhood club,” the former Chelmsford Chieftains winger said.

In terms of the performances, Ayliffe felt there were plenty of positives but also negatives to take from the weekend, which they need to work on as they head into the final four fixtures of the NIHL Spring Cup.

He said: “In the Bracknell game we stuck to our systems, played a fast but controlled game plan throughout.

“In both the Swindon games we played hard, but penalties cost us. We know Swindon's powerplay is very creative and they move the puck very well. They got us out of position and buried their chances when they saw the net.”

The two-time Supporters' Player of the Season was pleased the team picked up their first victory in the mini-series although 7-3 and 6-1 defeats to Aaron Nell’s Wildcats followed. Which means they have taken just one win from the opening eight matches.

“The win over the Bees was important to us a team because we always have a great battle with Bracknell. The game is fast paced, gritty and exciting because the game is always going back and forth between us.

“What went wrong against Swindon, in my opinion, is that we got moved out of position and penalties like I said earlier. Swindon have a lot of fire power on the powerplay and they took the chances.”



