Raiders coach Easton expects exciting finish to the campaign

Raiders celebrate Jake Sylvester's winner (pic Kev Lamb) © Lambpix

Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton is expecting an exciting end to the National League Division One South season, writes Jacob Ranson.

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly celebrates Sean Barry's goal (pic John Scott) Raiders captain Aaron Connolly celebrates Sean Barry's goal (pic John Scott)

The Romford-based club head into a double-header at leaders Swindon Wildcats on Saturday, before hosting second-placed Basingstoke Bison at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.30pm).

Raiders currently sit fifth in the league table, four points behind Bracknell Bees and coach Easton is determined to catch them before the end of the campaign.

“We have had exciting games against them this year, including the two challenge games, so it’s going to be an exciting run to the end of the season,” the 32-year-old said.

“To catch them in the league for the fourth spot is important; it’s a mindset and belief to see us above them again in the league before facing them in the play-offs.”

But first Raiders must contend with Aaron Nell’s Wildcats and Ashley Tait’s Bison where they could potentially put a dent in someone’s push for the league title.

“We play every game to win, if it ends up spoiling a team’s chance on winning the title then so be it,” added Easton.

“We’ve not had a team roll over for us, so we will not roll over for them.”

Former Chelmsford Chieftains coach Easton feels their 4-3 win over Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday will instil confidence into his squad ahead of the final stretch of games.

He said: “The Peterbourgh win will breed confidence in the camp and realisation that we can go on and do something in the play-offs as well.

“Saying that, it was more down to the way we played and the defence-first attitude that will help us achieve, rather than the win.

“We always talk about the processes to win games.”

The former defenceman feels the final seven league fixtures are all about building for the play-offs where it’s looking like they will meet Bracknell Bees in the post-season for the second year running.

Their run-in includes further games against Basingstoke, Milton Keynes Thunder, Peterborough and Bracknell and Easton said: “It looks like for the second year running Bracknell will be our first play-off round game, and like last year it’s also our last league game.”