Raiders Easton is taking the positives out of the season as they look to improve team

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 March 2019

Tempers boil over between Raiders and Bracknell (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton feels the club can take a lot of positives from the 2018/19 season.

Raiders celebrate a goal against Bracknell Bees (Pic: Kevin Lamb)Raiders celebrate a goal against Bracknell Bees (Pic: Kevin Lamb)

The Romford-based club managed a fifth place finish in the National League South One before crashing out of the play-offs in the quarter-finals.

Easton’s side lost 6-3 on aggregate against the Bracknell Bees on the weekend to bring their season to an end.

“The season as a whole has been positive, we know we have a good core now to work around and that our core of players is young which means we have years to be the championship team we want to be.

“The improvement of individuals has been fantastic and the attitude and professionalism of the set up is ready for the step up.”

The former Chelmsford Chieftains coach knows results haven’t been as good as they could be but insists missing players throughout the campaign hasn’t helped that.

“Results wise, we had some fantastic results followed by disappointing results, but on reflection we have not iced a full team all year with mainly two or three key bodies missing every game due to injuries and family commitments. “Our age may determine the consistency issue, with age grows confidence and experience in tough situations which will improve.

“We’re gutted we couldn’t go any further in the playoffs, we gave Bracknell maximum effort, but our execution and team play dropped but couldn’t fault the effort.

“Discipline was an issue with the high emotion game which has been the case in a lot of games this year, but the reaction from the players after we got knocked out as the fans saw when we shook their hands for their great support was disappointment and a lot of emotions.”

The 32-year-old will now be looking to improve his squad ahead of the 2019/20 season as the Raiders join the National League.

“There are a lot of positives going forward to the 19/20 season, the club is ready for the top Brittish tier, we have got a great core of players to build around and we have youth.

“As a club we have evolved greatly since being back home, great fan base, great management team and a great opportunity to build into a big club.

“Romford is becoming again a hockey town.

“Plans for next season have been well underway now for some time, building the team to compete, growing the club to expanded, bringing in the sponsors needed to compete at this level is ongoing.”

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after 'devastating' asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

Dagenham and Romford men arrested on suspicion of burglary after alleged Canterbury cash point robbery

Police car

Collier Row candy couple set up online American sweet business

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Police appeal for witnesses following disturbance at Romford's Slug & Lettuce with Dagenham man

Police were called to reports of an incident at The Slug and Lettuce in South Street, Romford on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Ken Mears

Tempers boil over between Raiders and Bracknell (pic John Scott)

Cricket: Fit-again Quinn relishing new season

Matt Quinn of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Chris Nash (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex start with Cambridge test

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Residents attend The Great Escape exhibition in Hornchurch

Rainham historian Richard C Smith with his wife and fellow local historian Kim Smith. The couple are holding a signed photo from the 1963 movie, The Great Escape. Photo: Andrew Ruff

Right to buy: How hundreds of ex-council houses were sold on for millions of pounds

More than 600 houses bought under the scheme have been re-sold since 2000. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive
