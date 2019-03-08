Raiders Easton is taking the positives out of the season as they look to improve team

Tempers boil over between Raiders and Bracknell (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton feels the club can take a lot of positives from the 2018/19 season.

Raiders celebrate a goal against Bracknell Bees (Pic: Kevin Lamb) Raiders celebrate a goal against Bracknell Bees (Pic: Kevin Lamb)

The Romford-based club managed a fifth place finish in the National League South One before crashing out of the play-offs in the quarter-finals.

Easton’s side lost 6-3 on aggregate against the Bracknell Bees on the weekend to bring their season to an end.

“The season as a whole has been positive, we know we have a good core now to work around and that our core of players is young which means we have years to be the championship team we want to be.

“The improvement of individuals has been fantastic and the attitude and professionalism of the set up is ready for the step up.”

The former Chelmsford Chieftains coach knows results haven’t been as good as they could be but insists missing players throughout the campaign hasn’t helped that.

“Results wise, we had some fantastic results followed by disappointing results, but on reflection we have not iced a full team all year with mainly two or three key bodies missing every game due to injuries and family commitments. “Our age may determine the consistency issue, with age grows confidence and experience in tough situations which will improve.

“We’re gutted we couldn’t go any further in the playoffs, we gave Bracknell maximum effort, but our execution and team play dropped but couldn’t fault the effort.

“Discipline was an issue with the high emotion game which has been the case in a lot of games this year, but the reaction from the players after we got knocked out as the fans saw when we shook their hands for their great support was disappointment and a lot of emotions.”

The 32-year-old will now be looking to improve his squad ahead of the 2019/20 season as the Raiders join the National League.

“There are a lot of positives going forward to the 19/20 season, the club is ready for the top Brittish tier, we have got a great core of players to build around and we have youth.

“As a club we have evolved greatly since being back home, great fan base, great management team and a great opportunity to build into a big club.

“Romford is becoming again a hockey town.

“Plans for next season have been well underway now for some time, building the team to compete, growing the club to expanded, bringing in the sponsors needed to compete at this level is ongoing.”