Raiders duo Webster and Fuller depart

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 June 2020

Raiders forward Mason Webster (pic John Scott)

Raiders forward Mason Webster (pic John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders duo Mason Webster and Dan Fuller have both departed the club in the last week ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Dan Fuller made an impressive debut for Raiders in their win over Leeds at Coventry (pic John Scott)Dan Fuller made an impressive debut for Raiders in their win over Leeds at Coventry (pic John Scott)

Forward Webster has joined Invicta Dynamos in the NIHL South One while defenceman Fuller has yet to sign for a new club.

The 25-year-old told the Invicta Dynamos website: “I’m really happy to be back with the Dynamos. I am being totally honest when I say I was sad to leave the club in 2018 because it felt then, and still does now, like a home to me.

“It doesn’t matter who else I’ve played for, inside I’ve always still routed for Invicta. My two best years of hockey to date came whilst playing for this club.

“Back then I loved working with the management, the fans and the players and I have fantastic memories from those seasons. I can’t wait to bring all that back now, hopefully along with some silverware.”

While Fuller posted his thanks to the Raiders on his Facebook page: “Thank you to everyone at the London Raiders who let me be part of their organization this past season, it was an absolute privilege to be surrounded by so much talent, have so much support and to play in such nice facilities.

“In particular I’d like to thank coach Sean Easton, coach Alan Blyth and owner John Scott. In addition thank you to all supporters of the Gold and Blue Army.

“Hockey is an amazing game that can take you all around the world and introduce to lots of different people that share a common passion.

“If any kids are reading this, stay focused on your dreams, have fun and never give up. You’ll be surprised by how far you can go.

“London it was an absolute pleasure and privilege. Thank you.”

Raiders are continuing their plans to build a roster for next season.

