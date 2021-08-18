Raiders duo Gulliver and Solder sign for Manchester Storm

Published: 5:37 PM August 18, 2021

Raiders defenceman Ben Solder skates up ice with the puck against Swindon Wildcats - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders duo Ben Solder and Harry Gulliver have both been snapped up by Elite League side Manchester Storm ahead of the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old, who signed for Raiders for the planned 2020/21 season, did ice in all 12 matches in the NIHL Spring Cup before being a late call-up to the Elite Series for the Storm.

Gulliver netted four times and picked up a further five assists for the Raiders during the Spring Cup before icing five times for the Storm.

Harry Gulliver and Zach Sullivan in action for Raiders against Telford - Credit: John Scott

Defenceman Solder will also join the Storm after impressing during the Elite Series.

The 20-year-old joins the Raiders ahead of the NIHL Spring Cup and iced in all 12 games.

Solder picked up two goals and two assists for four points before then playing in the Elite Series.

He made 14 appearances and picked up two assists which has seen him earn a deal up north.

Solder was a Chelmsford junior, who has since played in both Canada and the USA, and more recently in the USPHL Premier for Islanders Hockey Club for a brief stint this season.

