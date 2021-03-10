Raiders' Sullivan and Solder both selected in Elite Series draft
Everyone Active Raiders defensive duo Zach Sullivan and Ben Solder could both be dressing for Manchester Storm in the Elite 2021 Series after being selected in the draft.
Sullivan, who spent last season with Ryan Finnerty’s Storm, was protected by the club as one of five players.
Youngster Solder, on the other hand, was selected 33rd overall in the draft as part of Storm’s taxi squad for the mini series.
The 20-year-old will be hoping to train with the team and maybe even get the chance to ice if injuries or suspensions occur.
Sullivan will be expected to ice in all 24 games for the Storm as they return to action and he could be fitter than most having played for the Raiders during the NIHL Spring Cup series.
Ross Connolly, Sean Barry, Ethan James and Harry Gulliver were all also eligible for the draft having put themselves forward, but were not selected.
